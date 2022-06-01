Chen Xiaozhi Has Set Up A Self-help Society To Assist People Who Got Duped During The Pandemic
For people who were faulted by shady businessmen of Taiwan, Chen Xiaozhi has risen as a beacon of hope.LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chen Xiaozhi (陳孝志) is a popular Taiwanese talent manager who serves as a cultural exchange ambassador with many countries. He helps to introduce and spread the positive energy of Chinese culture.
As a well-known overseas ambassador of The China Media Culture Promotion Association, when he came to know about the shady practices done by the presidents of Taiwan's Shuimu Tsinghua alumni (台灣水木清華校友會) he was appalled by the way they have used the guise of public welfare during the pandemic to dupe common people. According to reports, many people have lost their money which prompted Chen Xiaozhi to set up a self-help society to assist the victims. He is also fighting against these two shady Taiwanese businessmen..
Many Kuomintang (國民黨) members are on stage supporting the cause, including Kuomintang legislator Jiang Wanan, holding a microphone to thank Zhu Changsheng (朱長生) for giving products for the pandemic. This moment led Chen Xiaozhi and other victims to believe that elected officials who supported Jiang Wanan (蔣萬安) should take responsibility for the situation and explain the reasons behind the threat that Chen received during a phone call.
Talent manager Chen Xiaozhi said, "Civilians may think that a charity event which all these hotshot politicians back should be legit. Not until I established the self-help society did I realize that there are so many victims, defrauded of tens of millions of Taiwan dollars."
Chen Xiaozhi said that ”Taiwan is very democratic and respects freedom of speech, still, it seems ironic that it turns out that someone can cover up an incident when it challenges his credibility.”
Chen Xiaozhi's appointment as an overseas ambassador of The China Media Culture Promotion Association is due to his contributions to art and cultural exchanges and a great deal of public goodwill throughout the years. Miss Qin Huizhu (秦慧珠), Chen Xiaozhi hoped, would take this deception seriously and treat everyone fairly.
