Craig Simmons Joins Torino Capital as Executive Director Capital Markets - Investment Banking

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craig Simmons Joins Torino Capital as Executive Director Capital Markets - Investment BankingCraig Simmons brings with him tremendous expertise in debt and equity capital markets, fixed income sales, and private capital raising. Craig has broad and deep experience dealing with Fortune 500 corporations, major private equity firms, and institutional investors. He started his career in 1984 at First Boston in corporate finance and subsequently held positions at institutions including Sumitomo Bank, Cantor Fitzgerald, Williams Capital, and Drexel Hamilton. Mr. Simmons’ long career has spanned both banking and institutional sales.Mr. Simmons commented on joining Torino Capital. “I am pleased to join the Torino team. I look forward to leveraging my relationships with clients to make Torino a major player in the diversity and inclusion space.”Mr. Simmons graduated from Amherst College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Asian Studies. He spent two years studying abroad in Japan where he attained a black belt in Karate and Craig began his early career developing and maintaining Japanese institutional investors clients.Mr. Simmons will be responsible for all of Torino’s minority-owned business initiative development and ESG, identifying and securing vital partnerships and new revenue streams as well as new business venture development including negotiating and developing strategic marketing, investing, capital raising, and trading partnerships.“Craig is a great addition to our firm. His proven track record of growing diverse capital markets businesses and his credibility in corporate treasury groups is a perfect match for our existing Latam business stated Victor Sierra , Chairman, and CEO of Torino Capital.” He holds Series 7, 63, and 79 licenses.About Torino CapitalTorino is a certified minority‐owned firm with 100 percent minority ownership. As a Latino-owned and operated financial services firm, Torino Capital is committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Our workforce, including key management positions, is predominantly comprised of qualified minorities, and women.