Briotech included on EPA ListQ for emerging viral pathogen monkeypox and EPA claim for 2 min kill of COVID virus
Monkeypox Outbreak News: Briotech on EPA ListQ for emerging viral pathogens (monkeypox) and new EPA label claims including 2 min kill of COVID virus SARS-CoV-2SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CDC has declared a Level 2 alert for monkeypox in the United States and for travel abroad and Briotech has been included on the new US EPA ListQ created for this emerging pathogen. The CDC and EPA recommend surface disinfection as part of the enhanced precautions to prevent transmission.
The EPA has also approved new label claims for Briotech Sanitizer + Disinfectant including:
• Kills SARS-CoV-2 in 2 minutes on hard, non-porous surfaces
• Electrostatic sprayer disinfectant
• OMRI Listed (Organic Materials Review Institute Certified Label)
• Use without PPE (personal protective equipment)
“Briotech Sanitizer + Disinfectant is one of the few products that has been shown to inactivate the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus and can now be part of the solution to curb the spread of the emerging monkeypox outbreak,” said Rick Lockett, CEO of Briotech.
Briotech Sanitizer + Disinfectant is available in the United States on briotechusa.shop, amazon.com, homedepot.com and HD Supply; and BrioAqua is available internationally at brioglobal.com.
Monkeypox disease is caused by the monkeypox virus. Briotech Sanitizer + Disinfectant kills similar viruses and therefore can be used against the monkeypox virus when used in accordance with the directions for use against Feline calicivirus, Strain F-9 (norovirus surrogate) on hard, non-porous surfaces. Refer to the CDC website at cdc.gov for additional information.
No statements contained in this press release are meant to imply that Briotech HOCl is a treatment for monkeypox or COVID-19 or that its use would directly prevent the contracting of the disease.
