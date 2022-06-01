Submit Release
Dr. Morgan McDonald Named Interim Health Commissioner


NASHVILLE –Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces the appointment of Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective Friday, June 3.

“Dr. McDonald is a committed public servant, and I appreciate her continued leadership during this time of transition,” said Lee. “I am confident she will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

McDonald has served as the Deputy Commissioner for Population Health at TDH since 2018, with responsibilities including implementation of the department’s strategic plan and direct oversight of prevention and safety net services including Maternal and Child Health, Chronic Disease prevention, Rural Health, Minority Health and much of the department’s data infrastructure. She previously served the department as Assistant Commissioner for Family, Health and Wellness.

“I am truly honored to be asked to serve the people of Tennessee in this capacity,” said McDonald. “Public health in our great state has a long history of providing resources and bringing people together to improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. I look forward to continuing and accelerating that work in partnership with communities across the state.”

Prior to joining TDH, McDonald served as a primary care clinician in safety net clinics for over 10 years while holding educational leadership positions at the University of North Carolina and then Vanderbilt University. As an educator and a clinician, she developed curricula in inter-professional education, social determinants of health, and the care of vulnerable populations for medical school and residency programs.
McDonald earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians.

McDonald will serve until a permanent commissioner is named.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.

Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

