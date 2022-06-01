37% of Student Loan Holders Feel Less Able to Pay Due to Pandemic

A recent Google survey finds that 37% of people with student loans feel less able to pay them off than before the pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent Google Survey has found that 37% of people with student loans feel less able to pay them off compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Law Offices of David M. Offen worked with Google Surveys to ask people how well-positioned they were to resume loan payments compared to before the pandemic. Of those with student loans, 37% reported feeling worse about continuing payments.With the recent news that the federal government would extend the student loan payment and interest pause to August 31, borrowers still have some time before they need to continue paying federal student loans. The economic effects of the pandemic, especially unemployment, have left many borrowers less confident about their ability to pay off their loans.Founder David M. Offen comments, “On the negative side of the situation, because the pandemic left many people unemployed for an extended period of time, and many of those same people still had to pay other bills, there has been little room left to save money towards loan payments.”About The Law Offices of David M. OffenWith over 20 years of experience, David M. Offen has helped over 12,000 individuals and families through the bankruptcy process. A native of the Philadelphia area, Mr. Offen attended Temple University College and Law School. Mr. Offen is licensed to practice in the States of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He is a member of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Bankruptcy Conference, the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, and The American Bankruptcy Institute.