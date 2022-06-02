Mexican Rice Is A Treasure of Comida Casera

Fluffy Mexican rice flavored with the Texas Mexican Trinity of spices: garlic, black pepper and cumin

Comida casera is the unique and delicious home cooking of indigenous Mexican American families in south Texas and northeastern Mexico. Mexican rice is a staple of comida casera, and it is loved and enjoyed in every Texas Mexican American home, from Houston, to San Antonio, to McAllen, to Monterrey.

Each family has its own special and cherished recipe that evokes memories of childhood, family, celebrative moments, and times that were not so good. I'd like to share my recipe, the one I remember from my family.

Although each family's recipe will be unique, the main flavor character is always the same. Every recipe shares the same basic flavor profile that is constructed by three spices, a Texas Mexican trinity of ajo, pimienta, comino, (garlic, black pepper, cumin). This unique spice trio is distinctive and unique to the cuisine of south Texas and northeastern Mexico.

RECIPE FOR MEXICAN RICE

This recipe is from the cookbook, "Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage In Recipes" published by Texas Tech University Press and printed with permission.

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 cup long grain rice

1 Tbsp Canola oil

2 cups water

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp black peppercorns

1/2 tsp salt

1 garlic clove

1 small tomato, diced

Method

1. In a molcajete make a paste of the cumin, black peppercorns, salt and garlic.

2. In a deep skillet heat the oil and sauté the rice over medium heat until it begins to take on some color.

3. Add some of the water to the molcajete to remove all the ingredients and pour into the rice, being careful with the splatter. Add the diced tomato and its juice.

4. Bring the water to a boil, lower the heat to very low and cover.

5. Cook, covered, for 15 minutes or so until the rice is fully cooked. Try not to remove the cover more than once as you check for doneness.

The rice will be tender, fluffy and gently aromatic of cumin and black pepper.

