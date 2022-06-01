Submit Release
Fourteen insurers request average 7.16% rate increase for 2023 individual health insurance market

May 31, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Fourteen health insurers filed an average requested rate increase of 7.16% for Washington's individual health insurance market. The plans and proposed rates are currently under review and final decisions will be made this fall.  

"More than two hundred thousand people in Washington state get their health coverage through our individual market,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “It’s critical they have choices for meaningful and affordable coverage. Fourteen insurers have filed plans for next year, and while the choices vary depending on where you live, our market is thriving. I know that premiums and cost-sharing are still high for many, especially those who don’t qualify for subsidies, and we need to do more to address the underlying costs drivers of health care.”

People who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer shop for insurance in the individual market. Premium subsidies are available, based on income through Washington's Exchange, www.wahealthplanfinder.org. 

An estimated 223,202 people in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market. 

See the proposed 2023 health insurers and plans by county (PDF, 193KB). 

2023 Proposed rate change for the individual health insurance market

Insurer

Requested rate change

Inside/Outside Exchange, or both

Asuris Northwest Health

10.93%

Outside

BridgeSpan Health Company

16.10%

Inside

Community Health Plan of Washington 

New plans

Inside

Coordinated Care Corporation

-1.23%

Inside

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest

3.70%

Both

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington 

4.50%

Both

LifeWise Health Plan of Washington 

12.51%

Inside

Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc.

8.69%

Inside

PacificSource Health Plan

15.41%

Both

Premera Blue Cross

9.66%

 Inside

Providence Health Plan

9.09%

Outside

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

4.52%

Both

Regence BlueShield

13.71%

Both

UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc.

15.26%

Both

Requested average* rate change
*based on weighted enrollment

7.16%

  


 

