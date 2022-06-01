Fourteen insurers request average 7.16% rate increase for 2023 individual health insurance market
May 31, 2022
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Fourteen health insurers filed an average requested rate increase of 7.16% for Washington's individual health insurance market. The plans and proposed rates are currently under review and final decisions will be made this fall.
"More than two hundred thousand people in Washington state get their health coverage through our individual market,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “It’s critical they have choices for meaningful and affordable coverage. Fourteen insurers have filed plans for next year, and while the choices vary depending on where you live, our market is thriving. I know that premiums and cost-sharing are still high for many, especially those who don’t qualify for subsidies, and we need to do more to address the underlying costs drivers of health care.”
People who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer shop for insurance in the individual market. Premium subsidies are available, based on income through Washington's Exchange, www.wahealthplanfinder.org.
An estimated 223,202 people in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market.
See the proposed 2023 health insurers and plans by county (PDF, 193KB).
|
Insurer
|
Requested rate change
|
Inside/Outside Exchange, or both
|
Asuris Northwest Health
|
10.93%
|
Outside
|
BridgeSpan Health Company
|
16.10%
|
Inside
|
Community Health Plan of Washington
|
New plans
|
Inside
|
Coordinated Care Corporation
|
-1.23%
|
Inside
|
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest
|
3.70%
|
Both
|
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington
|
4.50%
|
Both
|
LifeWise Health Plan of Washington
|
12.51%
|
Inside
|
Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc.
|
8.69%
|
Inside
|
PacificSource Health Plan
|
15.41%
|
Both
|
Premera Blue Cross
|
9.66%
|
Inside
|
Providence Health Plan
|
9.09%
|
Outside
|
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon
|
4.52%
|
Both
|
Regence BlueShield
|
13.71%
|
Both
|
UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc.
|
15.26%
|
Both
|
Requested average* rate change
|
7.16%