Fourteen insurers request average 7.16% rate increase for 2023 individual health insurance market

May 31, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Fourteen health insurers filed an average requested rate increase of 7.16% for Washington's individual health insurance market. The plans and proposed rates are currently under review and final decisions will be made this fall.

"More than two hundred thousand people in Washington state get their health coverage through our individual market,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “It’s critical they have choices for meaningful and affordable coverage. Fourteen insurers have filed plans for next year, and while the choices vary depending on where you live, our market is thriving. I know that premiums and cost-sharing are still high for many, especially those who don’t qualify for subsidies, and we need to do more to address the underlying costs drivers of health care.”

People who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer shop for insurance in the individual market. Premium subsidies are available, based on income through Washington's Exchange, www.wahealthplanfinder.org.

An estimated 223,202 people in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market.

See the proposed 2023 health insurers and plans by county (PDF, 193KB).

2023 Proposed rate change for the individual health insurance market Insurer Requested rate change Inside/Outside Exchange, or both Asuris Northwest Health 10.93% Outside BridgeSpan Health Company 16.10% Inside Community Health Plan of Washington New plans Inside Coordinated Care Corporation -1.23% Inside Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest 3.70% Both Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington 4.50% Both LifeWise Health Plan of Washington 12.51% Inside Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc. 8.69% Inside PacificSource Health Plan 15.41% Both Premera Blue Cross 9.66% Inside Providence Health Plan 9.09% Outside Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon 4.52% Both Regence BlueShield 13.71% Both UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc. 15.26% Both Requested average* rate change

*based on weighted enrollment 7.16%



