Portacool Unveils Keep America Cool, Portacool's First Ever Data and AI Driven Ad Campaign
Portacool’s Keep America Cool campaign uses cutting edge data driven marketing and continues its record of innovation and growth.
The Keep America Cool campaign launch is the first of many exciting marketing initiatives that Portacool is rolling out in the near future”CENTER, TEXAS, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portacool has unveiled an omni channel national advertising campaign featuring the complete range of Portacool evaporative coolers that incorporates the latest in marketing technologies.
— Kerri Ramos, Marketing Manager
With strategy, creative, and media provided by advertising agency Bray & Co, Portacool has launched a 60-second film as part of its new Keep America Cool campaign, as well as digital display media and connected TV powered by artificial intelligence and multiple data providers.
"At Portacool, we know the important role our evaporative coolers have played in people's lives for over 30 years," states Ben Wulf, CEO of Portacool. "As so many people get back to work with the heat starting to rise around our nation, it's the right time to let everyone know that Portacool will continue to be right there with them and Keep America Cool."
The campaign depicts Americans from all walks of life, highlighting the complete Portacool product range.
"When we first started working with Portacool, we quickly realized not only how authentic Portacool is, but how open the company is to undertaking innovative advertising in order to extend its lead in the evaporative cooling category," remarked Peter Bray, founder of Portacool's agency of record (AOR) Bray & Co. "When you have a relationship between two companies that have shared aspirations, you inspire each other, and the great storytelling in the Keep America Cool campaign combined with some very innovative data driven advertising tactics is the result of shared ambition."
The campaign not only uses Bray & Co's unique Inverse Targeting, it also adapts the campaign based on a multitude of data vectors and machine learning.
"The Keep America Cool campaign launch is the first of many exciting marketing initiatives that Portacool is rolling out in the near future, and we are excited for our business partners, our current Portacool users, and our future customers to experience Portacool in a new way," added Kerri Ramos, Portacool Marketing Manager.
About Portacool
Portacool portable evaporative coolers offer a wide range of cooling solutions for many applications – including industrial, automotive, and residential – to aid in heat safety and productivity. The extensive line of portable evaporative coolers offers an array of sizes and features to suit cooling needs in any space. All Portacool products are backed by Portacool Protect™, which includes market-leading warranties on all electrical components and a lifetime warranty on the housing, along with world-class customer service. To learn more or find a retailer, visit www.portacool.com. Find accessories and replacement parts at https://portacool.com/shop/
About Bray & Co
Bray & Co is an independent full-service advertising agency founded in 2019 servicing clients across the US with a very unique model - it has never had offices and specializes in launch and re-launch. Combining high level, experienced strategists with media buying and creative, Bray & Co continues to find success for its clients through innovative advertising approaches. Clients include Portacool, a number of Tide products, Brooklyn Brewery, Mercury Financial and Nexersys. https://www.brayand.co
