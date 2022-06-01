Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – June 1, 2022

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. Throughout the next several months we will provide updates on changes to seasons and rules and share data from dam counts, creel surveys, and hatchery returns to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

Fishing is in full swing in the Clearwater River basin and has picked up in the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers. There is a closure going into effect at the end of fishing hours on June 2 for the section of the Lower Salmon River from Rice Creek Bridge upstream to the Hammer Creek boat ramp so listen to this week's update for full details. Check back next week for a new video and an update on the spring fisheries and an outlook for the summer Chinook seasons.

