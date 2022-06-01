Inslee appoints Jacquelyn High-Edward to Spokane County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Jacquelyn High-Edward to the Spokane County Superior Court. She will replace Judge Maryann Moreno, who is retiring on June 30.

High-Edward currently serves as a Spokane County Superior Court commissioner, a role she has held the last four years. As court commissioner, High-Edward manages daily dockets including family law, dependency, protection orders, truancy, guardianship, ex parte, at-risk youth, involuntary treatment, and child support.

Before joining the Superior Court, High-Edward worked with the Northwest Justice Project, representing low- income individuals in the areas of family law, housing, public benefits, consumer law, and special education. She began her legal career as a law clerk at the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III.

High-Edward is heavily involved in the Spokane-area community. She has been a board member of the Northwest Fair Housing Alliance as well as a board member and board president of the Spokane Neighborhood Action Plan. In addition, High-Edward has volunteered with the Brentwood Elementary Council for Learning Improvement, the Access to Justice Regional Planning Committee (Region II), and the Community Action Team with Spokane Public Schools.

“For four years, Jackie has built a strong reputation as an outstanding court commissioner. She’s efficient and demonstrates excellent temperament for judicial office,” said Inslee. “And with her prior experience serving low-income communities in the Spokane area, she understands so many of the issues facing individuals in the justice system today.”

High-Edward earned her bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University. She received a master’s degree from Washington State University in criminal justice. She obtained her law degree from Gonzaga School of Law.