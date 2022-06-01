Case's Sullivan Elected Vice President of AKTI
Three new representatives become involved on the Board of RegentsCODY, WYOMING, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI) is proud to announce recent changes to its Board of Regents, being joined by three new company representatives and retaining proven leadership in the Vice President position. The nonprofit membership association is the credible, responsible advocate for the sporting knife and tool industry, representing all community segments from manufacturers to knife owners.
At the spring AKTI board meeting, John Sullivan, Director of Compliance at W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery, was elected Vice President. He joins Mark Schreiber, President of CRKT and President of AKTI, in leading the Board of Regents. Sullivan has been a veteran on the Board since 2012 and currently plays an instrumental role in legislative initiatives underway in Pennsylvania. He also serves on several other committees for the nonprofit organization.
“AKTI’s work is critically important to the knife industry,” said Sullivan. “I’m honored to serve.”
Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI, said she appreciates having Sullivan serve on the Board of Regents.
“It is such a benefit to have John and others so highly regarded in the knife industry working with AKTI,” said Billeb. “Time and again, John has been a tireless proponent of the work we do that allows Americans the ability to make, buy, sell, own, carry, and use knives and other edged tools. He is committed to our mission and dedicated to helping in any way that he can.”
Three new representatives for their member companies recently joined the AKTI Board of Regents, bringing their unique backgrounds and skills to solve common industry issues and advocate for knives as valuable, essential tools. They are:
● Matt Kinamore, Senior Director of Brand Management and Marketing with American Outdoor Brands.
● Chas Fisher, General Manager of Boker USA.
● Tom Rucci, Vice President of Engineering and Project Management for GSM Outdoors.
The American Knife & Tool Institute is governed by a Board of Regents that includes a wide cross-section of the knife industry. Member companies include American Outdoor Brands, Benchmade Knife Company, Boker, Buck Knives, CRKT, Gerber, GSM, and W.R. Case & Sons. Regular input to the Board from Advisory members also adds to the organization’s knowledge, credibility, and professionalism in representing the knife community’s broad spectrum of issues. The Board of Regents meets four times a year, and board members serve as the chairs on AKTI committees that hold monthly conference meetings.
AKTI and its members have helped shape multiple positive legislative outcomes, largely with bipartisan support, at the state and local levels across the U.S. The most recent success was Virginia’s repeal of a ban on automatic opening knives that takes effect on July 1, 2022.
ABOUT AKTI
The American Knife & Tool Institute is the essential nonprofit organization, representing all segments of the knife industry and all knife users. Formed in true grassroots fashion by concerned industry leaders after considerable discussion with individual knifemakers, knife magazine publishers, and a broad section of the knife community, AKTI has been the reasonable and responsible voice of the knife community since 1998. For more information or to become a member, log on to www.akti.org
