Andy Jacob Interviews Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO, BreachLock Inc On the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO, BreachLock Inc Gives Back to The Entrepreneurial Community on The DotCom Magazine as Seen on Binge Networks TV
Seemant Sehgal at BreachLock Inc leverages certified hackers and AI-powered vulnerability scans to deliver a continuous and on-demand Penetration Testing as a Service. A fascinating interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, a Top Trending Show on Binge Networks TV, recently interviewed Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO, BreachLock Inc, on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews leaders, entrepreneurs, visionaries, CEOs, and Founders for the Top Trending DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Seemant Sehgal, recently joined other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the unique and fascinating series.
About BreachLock Inc
In January 2015, Seemant's paper on "Effective Cyber Threat Management - Evolution And Beyond" was published in the ISACA Journal. He is also an author on ISACA security blog. In Oct 2018 ISACA Journal has released his second paper on RED Teaming for Cyber Security.
Founded in 2019, BreachLock, Inc. is recognized as a global leader in the cybersecurity industry, specializing in scalable and comprehensive Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). As a cloud-native innovator, BreachLock delivers market-disrupting PTaaS by leveraging the power of AI to scale the skill and creativity of human Penetration Testers, giving enterprises complete security posture visibility from an adversary perspective.
BreachLock’s human Penetration Testers validate vulnerabilities discovered by AI and uncover vulnerabilities that automation cannot find. BreachLock is the world’s first full-stack Penetration Testing solution, covering all attack surfaces such as Web Applications, Internal & External Networks, Mobile Applications, and API Endpoints. BreachLock is on a mission to Make Cyberspace a Safe Place.
