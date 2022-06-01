Governor Baker Nominates Dr. Maryanne Galvin and Representative James Kelcourse as Members of the Parole Board 

BOSTON — Today, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Dr. Maryanne Galvin and Representative James M. Kelcourse as members of the Parole Board.

“As a forensic psychologist and a defense attorney, Dr. Maryanne Galvin and Representative James Kelcourse each bring valuable experiences to the Parole Board that will help the Board better serve those who appear before it,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit their nominations to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”

“Dr. Galvin and Representative Kelcourse will bring diverse experiences to the Parole Board, improving its ability to effectively carry out the Board’s important mission,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

The Massachusetts Parole Board resides within the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and is authorized to grant paroles and supervise parolees. The seven members of the Parole Board are appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Board members serve on a full-time basis. The Governor designates one member of the Board as the Chairman, who acts as the executive and administrative head of the Board.

About Dr. Maryanne Galvin

Dr. Maryanne Galvin is a licensed and board-certified psychologist who has conducted evaluations and consultations for the Commonwealth Trial Courts for several decades. Dr. Galvin currently serves as a designated forensic psychologist for Forensic Health Services, a behavioral health agency. In this capacity, she conducts evaluations and consultations of competence to stand trial, criminal responsibility, violence risk assessments, substance dependence and aid-in-sentencing evaluations under M.G.L. Ch. 123 for courts in southeastern Massachusetts. From 1998 until 2021, she served as a designated forensic psychologist for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health (DMH), where she conducted similar evaluations for Metro-Boston area courts. Prior to her service at DMH, she conducted evaluations for adolescents for the Department of Youth Services and Center for Health and Development, Inc. She has also served as a forensic psychologist and consultant for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, where she oversaw clinical management of detainees with behavioral health challenges, supporting crisis intervention and suicide screening.

Prior to her work as a psychologist supporting the Commonwealth’s criminal justice system, Dr. Galvin practiced as a psychologist for several Boston-area medical institutions including McLean Hospital in Belmont, Tufts Medical Center and the former Boston City Hospital. Dr. Galvin has also maintained a private practice as a clinical psychologist since 1981. Dr. Galvin received her Bachelor of Science in Child Psychology from Wheelock College in Boston in 1976. She received her Doctorate in Education in Counseling Psychology in 1980 from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1980 and a Master’s in Fine Arts in Writing, Literature and Publishing from Emerson College in 1994. Dr. Galvin lives in Plymouth with her family.

About Representative James M. Kelcourse

Representative James M. Kelcourse has represented the 1st Essex District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 2015. In the House, he serves as the ranking member on the Committee on Education and serves on the Committees on Ways & Means; Natural Resources & Agriculture; and Human Resources & Employment Engagement. In the Legislature, Representative Kelcourse has also been active in addressing various public safety issues. He was elected to represent the communities of Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury in 2014 after previously serving as a local official, first as a member of the Amesbury Planning Board and later as an Amesbury City Councilor at-large.

Representative Kelcourse is a practicing defense attorney who represents clients in a variety of criminal matters through his practice in Newburyport. He has defended clients in criminal cases at jury trials in the District Court. He has also represented clients at probation violation hearings. As an attorney, Kelcourse has argued numerous civil and criminal motions at the Superior and District Court levels in Massachusetts and has also represented clients in Civil and Small Claims sessions. As an attorney, Kelcourse is also experienced in all aspects of landlord and tenant law, having appeared in both District and Housing Courts on behalf of clients. Kelcourse received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Villanova University in 1997, later receiving a Master’s in Business Administration from Villanova. He received his Juris Doctorate from the Massachusetts School of Law in 2007 and is admitted to the bar for Massachusetts courts and for the United States District Court of Massachusetts. Representative Kelcourse lives in Amesbury with his family.

