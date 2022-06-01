Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,370 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Publishes Child Welfare Dashboard

In an effort to make information more readily available, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has added a child welfare dashboard to show child placements and referrals, details on workforce, as well as other important public information.


“Child welfare continues to be a top priority for Governor Justice and DHHR, and the implementation of this dashboard is one way we’re working to use data to improve outcomes for children,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We plan to make changes periodically based on feedback to continually improve the information.”


The child welfare dashboard is located at dhhr.wv.gov. It will be updated on a monthly basis.

You just read:

DHHR Publishes Child Welfare Dashboard

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.