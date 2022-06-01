Rhode Island's 44th Annual Heritage Festival will take place on September 17th at the WaterFire Arts Center
The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will host Rhode Island's 44th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 17th, from 12 pm to 5 pm at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.
Leave your passport at home and come "Explore the world through art and music!"
Join in a lively celebration of our state's rich cultural heritage! WaterFire Arts Center will be filled with culture, music, and dancing from around the world. We are honored to have Governor Dan McKee provide a welcome message and introduce our festival's emcees Kobi Dennis and Angela Sharkey.
This unique festival bridges Rhode Islanders' cultures and expressions of creative talent. Rhode Island heritage groups will present cultural exhibits, visual art, and musical performances. There will be food trucks offering an array of traditional foods and drinks. The children's area will have free face painting, arts, and crafts.
The day begins with a parade of international flags from over 30 countries accompanied by the 88th Army Band's "Coyote Brass". The event features a world of cultural performances including singing and dancing from various heritage backgrounds including:
Aftab Dance Group - Iranian Dance Performance
Arte Latino of New England - Storytelling
Azama Dance Company - Middle Eastern Dance Performance
Bavarian Brothers - Singing Performance
Cambodian Society of RI - Dance Performance
Dance BFF- Bollywood Dance Performance
Elliniki Yperiphania Greek Pride RI - Dance Performance
Falun Dafa - Meditation Instruction
Fraternidad Folklorica Boliviana - Dance Performance
India Association of Rhode Island - Dance Performance
Kelly School of Irish Dance - Performance
Lydia Perez and Yoruba 2 - Drum Performance
Na Pua O' Polynesia - Dance Performance
Odaiko New England - Drum Performance
PADAM - Classical India Dance Performance
Phoenix Performing Arts - Chinese dance and song Performance
Rhode Island Black Storytellers (RIBS) - Storytelling
Scandinavian Women's Chorus - Singing
Seyon Kim - Korean Harp Performance
SheaFashion Multicultural Fashion Show
Sidy Maiga - Drum Performance
TATEV Armenian Dance Group - Performance
Venezuela in RI - Dance Performance