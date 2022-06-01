Learn How Salesforce and Data Can Be Used to Deliver Better Outcomes
Webinar registration is now open for healthcare provider organizations
Our partnership with Coastal Cloud gives healthcare executives a deeper dive into their data analytics. By combining forces, we’re moving the needle on transforming physician relationship management.”FARMINGTON, CT, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Cloud, a Salesforce consulting partner, has announced a webinar “Deliver Better Outcomes with Salesforce and Data.” The live, online event will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT. The panelists will be Tim Hale, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Coastal Cloud, and Bill Moschella, CEO of Populi, an analytics-as-a-service company that delivers market insight analytics to healthcare organizations. Together, Populi and Coastal Cloud are helping healthcare systems efficiently access and use data to inform strategy, marketing, network development and capital investment.
— Bill Moschella
Registration for the webinar is now open at: https://go.coastalcloud.us/coastal-cloud-populi-webinar-2022. Attendees will learn how data can be best used to fuel marketing strategy, trigger actions and drive growth with patient and physician relationships. The panelists will also discuss how to create personalized experiences for patients and providers at all points of contact, including customer service and digital channels. Moschella and Hale will answer audience questions about connecting claims, EHR, labs and consumer analytics to Salesforce Health Cloud and Marketing Cloud. Milissa Holland, Director of Healthcare for Coastal Cloud, will moderate the discussion.
“Coastal Cloud recently hosted the Executive Healthcare Summit: Reimagining Healthcare, where industry leaders shared best practices for using cloud-based technologies. We hope to build on that discussion,” says Hale.
“Our partnership with Coastal Cloud gives healthcare executives a deeper dive into their data analytics. By combining forces, we’re moving the needle on patient engagement and transforming physician relationship management,” says Moschella.
About Populi
Populi is an Analytics-as-a-Service company that makes access to Commercial Healthcare Analytics easy. Based in Farmington, CT, Populi enables healthcare organizations to market and sell to patients, consumers, and healthcare providers, by delivering the analytics they need in the platforms they work in every day.
About Coastal Cloud
Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Healthcare Expert Partner with deep experience in physician relationships, healthcare marketing, and patient consumer experience. Headquartered in Palm Coast, FL, Coastal Cloud has been awarded the Global Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Customer Success for two years in a row.
