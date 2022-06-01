Senate Dems to Host Hearing on Shale Gas, Policy and Public Health Tomorrow in Monroeville

ROYERSFORD, June 1, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senator Jim Brewster tomorrow at CCAC’s Boyce Campus in Monroeville to host a public hearing on state policy and health impacts of the shale gas industry in Pennsylvania.

The hearing will be held tomorrow, Thursday, June 2 at 1 p.m. in the auditorium at CCAC’s Boyce Campus, located at 595 Beatty Rd. in Monroeville. The hearing will also accommodate virtual participation and anyone interested can sign up in advance by clicking here.

The hearing, entitled Pennsylvania’s Shale Gas Boom: How Policy Decisions Failed to Protect Public Health and What We Can Do to Correct It, will focus on the health impacts of shale gas infrastructure in Pennsylvania. The hearing will include testimony from impacted residents and public health and policy experts who will discuss shale gas development in Pennsylvania. Leaders from the Environmental Health Project will also discuss the findings of a recently released white paper on the topic.

The hearing will also be live-streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.

Media participation is encouraged.

# # #