Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,370 in the last 365 days.

Senate Dems to Host Hearing on Shale Gas, Policy and Public Health Tomorrow in Monroeville

Pennsylvania’s Shale Gas Boom: How Policy Decisions Failed to Protect Public Health and What We Can Do to Correct It

ROYERSFORD, June 1, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senator Jim Brewster tomorrow at CCAC’s Boyce Campus in Monroeville to host a public hearing on state policy and health impacts of the shale gas industry in Pennsylvania. 

The hearing will be held tomorrow, Thursday, June 2 at 1 p.m. in the auditorium at CCAC’s Boyce Campus, located at 595 Beatty Rd. in Monroeville. The hearing will also accommodate virtual participation and anyone interested can sign up in advance by clicking here.

The hearing, entitled Pennsylvania’s Shale Gas Boom: How Policy Decisions Failed to Protect Public Health and What We Can Do to Correct It, will focus on the health impacts of shale gas infrastructure in Pennsylvania. The hearing will include testimony from impacted residents and public health and policy experts who will discuss shale gas development in Pennsylvania. Leaders from the Environmental Health Project will also discuss the findings of a recently released white paper on the topic.

The hearing will also be live-streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.

Media participation is encouraged.

 # #  #

You just read:

Senate Dems to Host Hearing on Shale Gas, Policy and Public Health Tomorrow in Monroeville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.