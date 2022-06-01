Sunsational Solutions Named Mid-Market Dealer of the Year by 3M
Fully accredited energy specialist awarded in window film categoryAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunsational Solutions, the only IWFA advanced accredited installer in all of central Texas, is proud to announce it has won the 3M national Mid-Market Dealer of the Year award in window film.
The prestigious award from 3M highlights the achievements of Sunsational Solutions, which is owned by Lori Lacy and Jonathan Thompson, the husband and wife team that has become an industry leader in window films, architectural films and graphics.
According to Thompson, the managing partner, “Sunsational Solutions makes ordinary glass extraordinary. We see great potential for expanding our business with 3M's architectural finish line, Di-Noc. We're looking forward to providing our architecture, developer and homeowner customers with new technologies that enhance and improve the performance of residences and businesses. Di-Noc is designed to change the look of surfaces at a much lower cost than cumbersome and expensive resurfacing or replacing. There are hundreds of options we look forward to presenting these to our customers.”
Serving central Texas since 1998, Sunsational Solutions offers the latest technologies and designs. Offering solar control films, decorative films, anti-graffiti & protection films and safety & security films, the company has installed products to thousands of residential homes, commercial facilities and government buildings throughout Texas. Its professional staff takes the time to ensure the best possible options are selected, based on need and budget.
Sunsational Solutions has enjoyed tremendous growth with 3M since receiving its New Dealer of the Year award in 2017. The company was also honored to win the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Award in 2019.
To learn more about Sunsational Solutions’ products and services, visit sunsationalsolutions.com.
