M&D Distributors Announces New Branding

M&D updates branding to reflect growth and support acquisition strategy

HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&D Distributors, an aftermarket remanufacturer and distributor of diesel engine components, announced today that it is updating its brand. The rebranding supports M&D’s acquisition strategy and will build better brand consistency across its family of companies.

M&D was founded in the Gulf Coast region to support shipping and rail engine needs during World War II. It has supplemented strong organic growth with acquisitions over the last several years. M&D now serves customers nationwide across critical engine categories including fuel systems, engine cylinder heads, blocks, rods and crankshafts, turbochargers, and exhaust aftertreatment.

Because M&D is also a remanufacturer and advisor to customers, “Distributors” has been removed. The new tagline, “We Fuel Uptime,” underscores M&D’s mission to keep their customers’ engines running with a nod to M&D’s legacy in fuel systems. The first phase of rebranding includes logo updates to websites and marketing materials; phase 2 will extend to buildings and vehicles.

“This rebranding creates a cohesive and consistent brand identity across our products, locations and geographic reach that is reflective of the size and scope of our business,” said Grant Garrett, CEO of M&D. “Our current branding across acquisitions makes it difficult to tell our story. We are a family of companies today and want customers to know they can expect the same incredible expertise and customer service whether they’re working with us in Mississippi, Minnesota, Texas, or Oregon,” added Rob Lange, Senior Vice President of Sales.

About M&D

M&D is the nation’s largest diesel engine component partner in the aftermarket. The Company remanufactures diesel engine components and provides failure analysis to customers worldwide. M&D stocks more than 100,000 new and remanufactured parts including diesel fuel injectors and pumps, cylinder heads, engine blocks, connecting rods, crankshafts, turbos, and exhaust aftertreatment. M&D supports all diesel end market applications, including light/medium-duty vehicles, heavy-duty commercial trucks, and industrial equipment (including power generation, agriculture, marine, construction, railroad, and oil & gas).

