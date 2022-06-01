Submit Release
Lukin Center Releases Guide on How to Survive WFH Burnout and Zoom Fatigue

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lukin Center has released a guide on how to survive WFH burnout and Zoom fatigue. With so many people working from home the last several years and using Zoom for meetings, there has been increased at-home fatigue.

There are several reasons why work-from-home burnout happen. Some fatigue may be due to people struggling to maintain a work-life balance as they manage responsibilities at the home while trying to work. It can also be equated to a boss changing expectations, not having all resources to complete the job, being uncertain about their remote work timeline, and possibly adopting a different work schedule.

WFH burnout symptoms can include:

• Suffering work productivity
• Having physical signs of fatigue
• Feeling emotionally bad regarding work
• Forgetting and unconcentrated on tasks
• Getting too much or too little sleep
• Feeling tired or irritable
• Dealing with anxiety about work-life balance
• Experiencing symptoms of depression

Zoom fatigue is a large contributor to feelings of burnout. Many may get tired from zoom meetings due to having much more eye-to-eye contact than usual, being unable to move around, having a harder time interpreting what people mean with a lack of nonverbal cues, and seeing oneself on the screen and judging too harshly.

Some symptoms of zoom fatigue can include:

• Having tired eyes or blurry vision
• Spending too much time closely interacting with coworkers and not with family
• Becoming physically and mentally exhausted by the end of Zoom meetings
• Disappearing motivation as one worries about completing tasks yet dreading work
• Feeling emotionally fatigued, moody, or irritable

The guide also discusses tips on avoiding WFH burnout and Zoom fatigue. It can be difficult to prevent feelings of burnout, but behavioral change can help set boundaries and avoid feelings of fatigue.

The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy helps people in New Jersey and surrounding areas to improve their psychological health by changing how they think and behave. If someone is interested in how behavior change can affect their work-life balance, they can visit the Lukin Center’s website.

