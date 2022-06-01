Minister for International Development Cooperation hosts climate finance meeting at Stockholm+50

SWEDEN, June 1 - On 1 June, Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans will host a high-level meeting on increased support to the countries hardest hit by climate change and the loss of biodiversity. The ministerial meeting will bring together some 30 donor and developing countries, the UN and leading representatives of central organisations and funds, including the World Bank, the Green Climate Fund and UNDP.

Reports from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) show that current global efforts are far from enough, despite promises from donor countries to increase their funding.

“I have brought together key countries and organisations to mobilise political support to speedily increase funding to the worst affected countries. The Government is doubling its support to the Global Environmental Facility and substantially increasing its support to Sida’s environment and climate strategy as part of the efforts to double Swedish climate aid,” says Ms Ernkrans.

On 2–3 June, the UN Stockholm+50 meeting will be held in Stockholm under the theme: A healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity. For many developing countries, greater solidarity is necessary for them to be able to take part in the green transition.