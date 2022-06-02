xCures joins C-Path's Cure Drug Repurposing Collaboratory to Deliver AI-enabled Data Abstraction of Health Records
Members of CDRC will be able to utilize xCures’ technology to quickly abstract and structure clinical data to support drug repurposing studies in rare cancer.
This partnership will enable CDRC members researching rare cancers to access state-of-the-art tools to facilitate clinical evidence generation using real-world data.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures today announced has joined the Critical Path Institute’s (C-Path) Cure Drug Repurposing Collaboratory (CDRC). CRDC is operated by C-Path as a public-private partnership with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
— Marco Schito, Ph.D., CDRC Executive Director
CDRC’s mission is to facilitate the advancement of drug repurposing, through the use of real-world outcomes data, especially for diseases of high unmet medical need and where there is little financial incentive to develop new drugs. This includes the systematic collection and assessment of the use of existing FDA approved drugs used to treat diseases and conditions that are not on the existing label.
CDRC members are now able to use xCures’ AI-powered software to enable abstraction and mapping of raw data from print or electronic health records (EHR) into a 21 CFR 11 compliant electronic database. xCures’ software platform enables clinical researchers in academic or industry settings to quickly process large volumes of unstructured medical records, and map those to an industry standard clinical data model that utilizes standard biomedical dictionaries and ontologies, while preserving links to source data. This solution substantially reduces the time required to collect and process clinical research data, including data from clinical trials and registries.
By joining the CDRC, xCures empowers consortium members to increase the speed and quality of abstracted clinical data to support exploratory and pivotal studies of repurposed drugs, particularly for rare cancers, including angiosarcoma, a rare cancer affecting the lining of blood vessels.
“By joining the CDRC, we are excited to deploy our EHR-to-EDC solution to catalyze the development of real-world data that can advance and support the identification of safe and effective treatments for rare cancers,” said Mark Shapiro, COO of xCures. “Empowering rare cancer researchers with high-quality, longitudinal clinical data will provide evidence supporting clinical and regulatory decision-making.”
CDRC members include partnerships with international rare cancer patients, researchers, government institutions, and regulators. “We are excited that xCures is joining CDRC,” said Marco Schito, Ph.D., CDRC Executive Director. “This partnership will enable CDRC members researching rare cancers to access state-of-the-art tools to facilitate clinical evidence generation using real-world data.”
The goal will be to develop infrastructure to identify existing generic drugs used to treat rare diseases, which can become candidates for drug repurposing efforts. Deidentified data, in the form of case reports, would be made available publicly.
Patients and physicians interested in the xCures platform may create new accounts via the following link: https://enroll.xcures.com.
For more information about CRDC visit, https://c-path.org/programs/cdrc/.
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that connects cancer patients and physicians with information about treatment options generated from ongoing collection and processing of health records. The platform prospectively generates regulatory grade real-world data for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information or to learn more about xCures’ technology, contact: info@xcures.com.
About C-Path
Critical Path Institute (C-Path) is an independent, nonprofit organization established in 2005 as a public and private partnership. C-Path’s mission is to catalyze the development of new approaches that advance medical innovation and regulatory science, accelerating the path to a healthier world. An international leader in forming collaborations, C-Path has established numerous global consortia that currently include more than 1,600 scientists from government and regulatory agencies, academia, patient organizations, disease foundations, and hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. C-Path U.S. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, C-Path in Europe is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands and C-Path Ltd. operates from Dublin, Ireland with additional staff in multiple other locations. For more information, visit www.c-path.org.
Critical Path Institute is supported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is 54.2% funded by the FDA/HHS, totaling $13,239,950, and 45.8% funded by non-government source(s), totaling $11,196,634. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, FDA/HHS or the U.S. Government.
