Nationally Traveling 'Thrillville Fair' comes to The Family Arena July 7-17
This fair will feature world-class entertainment, amusement rides, fair food, games, and so much more.
We are very excited to bring the Thrillville Fair to St. Charles. We are excited about the partnerships we have created and we look forward to building this event with the community.”ST CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nationally traveling Thrillville Fair is coming to The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO from July 7-17. This fair will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Dominguez Circus, Paul Bunyan Lumber Jack, and an Exotic Petting Zoo. There will be 28+ amusement rides, fair food, games, and so much more. For ticket sales, show schedules and complete details visit theThrillville.com/StCharles
LOCATION: The Family Arena - 2002 Arena Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63303
DATES: July 7-17, 2022
HOURS:
5PM Fair opens Monday - Friday 1PM Fair opens Saturday & Sunday
FAIR ADMISSION:
$10 Admission
Under 36" - Free Admission
Ages 65 & Older - Free Admission Veterans & Active Duty - Free Admission
PARKING:
Parking at The Family Arena will be $10 & cash only
AMUSEMENT RIDES:
Monday - Friday Armbands - $30
Saturday, Sunday Armbands - $35
*Individual ride credits will be available for purchase on-site
ONLINE PROMOTIONS:
MOMMY MONDAY
Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Unlimited Ride Armband $2 TUESDAY
Admission and ALL Rides are only $2 EACH. FREE ADMISSION WEDNESDAY
FREE ADMISSION with the purchase of an Unlimited Ride Armband THRIFTY THURSDAY
$2 OFF Admission and $10 OFF Unlimited Ride Armbands.
*All Weekday Promotions are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY at TheThrillville.com
Complete Fair details, schedules, and advanced ticket sales can be found online at: theThrillville.com
ABOUT OUR SHOWS
Sea Lion Splash
The Sea Lion Splash show features Kimmy, Zoey, and Syra. These girls are talented sea lions who live for applause and fishy treats from their trainers. Besides balancing balls, doing one flipper handstands, dancing, and performing, sea lion entertainers Kimmy, Zoey and Syra will teach the audience how to recycle, show off their natural abilities, and show how they fight back against natural predators.
Dominguez Circus
As seen on America’s Got Talent and NBA Halftime, this talented family of performers will amaze and astound. Featuring world-renowned acts such as the Globe of Death (motorcycles in a steel globe), their eight-dog act The Dominguez Family Poodle Review, and much, much more. This 30-minute show alone will guarantee smiles and cheers from all ages.
Cirkus Zirkus
Cirkus Zirkus is a traveling circus troupe founded in 2021 by three local circus artists in Houston, TX with the passion to pursue and bring back the beautiful rawness and magic of circus. Having three wonderfully unique, multitalented artists, gives Cirkus Zirkus versatility for all events and performances. This troupe offers a variety of Aerial arts, Stilt-Walking, Acrobatics, Sleight of hand/Illusions, Juggling, Clowning, Contortion and much more. Kicking it old school and using inspiration such as the flair of 1870’s Barnum & Bailey style circus, to putting there own twist on one of the original arts of clowning; slapstick. This separates Cirkus Zirkus from the rest along with there unique personalities that perfectly coincide to make such a dynamic troupe.
Paul Bunyan Lumberjacks
The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show features lumberjack competitors known throughout the world. Events presented during a show include log rolling, underhand chopping, springboard chopping, standing block chop, crosscut sawing, axe throwing, and dragster chainsaw competition, just to name a few... You’ll also see Lumberjacks using specifically- built speed axes to cut through wood in a matter of seconds. The cross-cut saw, also known as the Misery Whip, with its razor-sharp teeth, races against the chainsaw... may the best sawyer win.
