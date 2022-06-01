June Is Men’s Health Month
Men's Health Month focuses on health disparities affecting men and boys year-round
Men don't always take their health too seriously because they feel good and they are fine. This is a big factor for men dying younger and living less healthy lives.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting today, June 1st, communities across the globe are bringing men’s health center stage as we kick off Men’s Health Month 2022, an annual awareness period dedicated to education and activities on the health and wellness of men and boys. Men’s Health Month is built on the pillars of: Awareness – Prevention – Education – Family.
This year also marks the 28th year of Men’s Health Week (NMHW), a special awareness period recognized by Congress. Men’s Health Week will be celebrated this year on June 13-19, the week ending on Father’s Day. The week is also celebrated as International Men’s Health Week around the globe.
Friday, June 17, 2022 is Wear Blue Day, for Men’s Mental Health, a day in which everyone is encouraged to Wear Blue to increase awareness of the mental health crisis among men and boys.
During June, health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, and government agencies plan activities that focus on the health and well-being of boys, men, and their families.
“Men don't always take their health too seriously because they 'feel good and they are 'fine',” said Ana Fadich-Tomsic, VP of Men’s Health Network (MHN). “This is a big factor for men dying younger and living less healthy lives. But there are also factors like access to healthcare which may prevent men from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, or even a proper mental health screening. After such a challenging year, support is needed from policymakers, state and federal legislators, the media, and our private and non-profit partners to help fight these systemic issues. A collaborative effort can save lives and bring about positive change for men everywhere.”
“Too often, men's health is thought of as an issue that affects only men,” explained Dr. Jean Bonhomme, President of the National Black Men’s Health Network."
“However, preventable male illness and death have a substantial economic impact on the whole of society, owing to factors such as lost time from work, disability, and diminished work productivity. Many diseases, even including COVID19, can potentially be transmitted from men to others. Families can be disrupted and may suffer increased health care expenses in the face of diminished income.”
Dr. Bonhomme continued, “More recent research has demonstrated that the health of fathers may even affect the health of their children. The health of a community is only as strong as its weakest link, so addressing the health of men and boys has the potential to benefit many others as well. A rising tide lifts all boats.”
"More than ever before we need to focus more attention on the health and welfare of America's boys and men,” noted Dr. Sal Giorgianni, Vice President of Healthy Men, Inc. “The impact of COVID has had a devastating effect on so many aspects of health, including comprehensive male health.”
Dr. Giorgianni explains, “We have seen dramatic declines in active management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, prostate conditions, decreases in regular check-ups to screen for dangerous conditions, overall wellness, and lapses in needed vaccinations across the board in the US because of the disruptions in everyday living due to COVID precautions.”
“We have also seen a dramatic, ominous and lethal increase in opiate-related deaths (four times higher in males than females), dramatic increases in substance abuse, including alcohol, and a dramatic increase in mental health issues in boys as well as men that have driven up emergency room and psychiatric services,” continues Dr. Giorgianni.
“These mental health issues have long been under-addressed in men as well as in teens, sometimes to devastating and heartbreaking results that can shatter families and communities.
Every healthcare provider, marketer, and organization needs to give their approaches to bringing boys and men to healthcare top-to-bottom scrutiny to make healthcare more comfortable, appealing, and a priority for American males.”
Over 350 mayors and governors across the country have recognized June as Men's Health Month with official proclamations. These proclamations are displayed in Congress and report cards on the status of the health and well-being of boys and men in each state are available at the www.MensHealthReportCard.com website. An all-inclusive social media toolkit with images, logos, video messages, and social media messaging made for all platforms can all be downloaded for free at www.menshealthmonth.org/mens-health-month-toolkit.html
A key part of Men’s Health Month is social media awareness on a wide variety of health issues that affect men, including:
#ShowUsYourBlue campaign: People all over the world will take pictures of themselves and others wearing blue to increase awareness for men’s health and will post the photos on social media with the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on Friday, June 17. Make sure you #WearBlueForMen and to tag Men’s Health Network on social media.
Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are sponsored by Men’s Health Network (MHN), which maintains a list of experts and spokespersons on all areas of male health and wellness, including fatherhood issues.
Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation.
Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com
