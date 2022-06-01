Private Generation Innovator Enginuity Power Systems Secures Series A Funding Led by Blue Marlin Partners
Enginuity Power Systems is committed to U.S. manufacturing and has secured supply chains resilient in a post-COVID environment.
The E|ONE all-in-one home private generation appliance produces a home’s hot water, space heating needs and electricity.
Award-winning energy efficiency innovator receives funding to advance American made products for homes, light commercial, and military applications.
“This investment comes at a time in our country when homes and businesses need clean on-site energy generation” explained Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique. He added, “Our private generation platform of ultra-energy efficient products will bring energy savings, resiliency, and reduce CO2 emissions; it’s a win-win for everyone.”
Enginuity’s award-winning E|ONE all-in-one private generation appliance redefines home and commercial HVAC by providing heat, hot water, and electricity for homes and small businesses on demand, and fully protects users from power interruptions. The E|ONE also integrates with rooftop solar and battery storage.
Blue Marlin Partners Founder and Managing Director Peter Kirsch shared, “This is a non-traditional investment for Blue Marlin considering its stage. However, that is the beauty of the Blue Marlin model, when we can take advantage of a great opportunity, with great partners, we move forward and Enginuity was just that.”
Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique, explained, “We are honored to have Blue Marlin Partners become part of our cleantech journey. Our mission and values of sustainability align making them an impactful strategic investment partner for our commercialization journey.” He added, “We look forward to Peter Kirsch’s leadership in joining our Board.”
