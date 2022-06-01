Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,322 in the last 365 days.

Private Generation Innovator Enginuity Power Systems Secures Series A Funding Led by Blue Marlin Partners

Enginuity Power Systems is committed to U.S. manufacturing and has secured supply chains resilient in a post-COVID environment.

Enginuity Power Systems is committed to U.S. manufacturing and has secured supply chains resilient in a post-COVID environment.

The E|ONE all-in-one home private generation appliance produces a home’s hot water, space heating needs and electricity.

The E|ONE all-in-one home private generation appliance produces a home’s hot water, space heating needs and electricity.

Enginuity’s award-winning E|ONE all-in-one private generation appliance redefines home and commercial HVAC by providing heat, hot water, and electricity for homes and small businesses on demand, and fully protects users from power interruptions.

Enginuity’s award-winning E|ONE all-in-one private generation appliance redefines home and commercial HVAC by providing heat, hot water, and electricity for homes and small businesses on demand, and fully protects users from power interruptions.

Award-winning energy efficiency innovator receives funding to advance American made products for homes, light commercial, and military applications.

This investment comes at a time in our country when homes and businesses need clean on-site energy generation.”
— Jacques Beaudry-Losique, CEO, Enginuity Power Systems
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems, Inc. (Enginuity) announced a Series A funding round today led by Blue Marlin Partners. The round was oversubscribed by more than 30% and the new funds will serve to expedite the company’s path to commercialization of their patented high-efficiency, private generation appliances.

“This investment comes at a time in our country when homes and businesses need clean on-site energy generation” explained Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique. He added, “Our private generation platform of ultra-energy efficient products will bring energy savings, resiliency, and reduce CO2 emissions; it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Enginuity’s award-winning E|ONE all-in-one private generation appliance redefines home and commercial HVAC by providing heat, hot water, and electricity for homes and small businesses on demand, and fully protects users from power interruptions. The E|ONE also integrates with rooftop solar and battery storage.

Enginuity’s innovative products bring unprecedented energy efficiency and savings to homes, light commercial, and military applications. Enginuity is committed to U.S. manufacturing and has secured supply chains resilient in a post-COVID environment.

Blue Marlin Partners Founder and Managing Director Peter Kirsch shared, “This is a non-traditional investment for Blue Marlin considering its stage. However, that is the beauty of the Blue Marlin model, when we can take advantage of a great opportunity, with great partners, we move forward and Enginuity was just that.”

Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique, explained, “We are honored to have Blue Marlin Partners become part of our cleantech journey. Our mission and values of sustainability align making them an impactful strategic investment partner for our commercialization journey.” He added, “We look forward to Peter Kirsch’s leadership in joining our Board.”


About Blue Marlin Partners

Blue Marlin Partners was founded by Peter Kirsch and a select group of fully committed Capital Partners, a collection of high-net-worth operators, investors, and family offices. For more information, visit www.bluemarpartners.com.

Blue Marlin Partners
Peter Kirsch
Blue Marlin Partners
+1 202.213.7885
info@bluemarpartners.com


About Enginuity Power Systems

Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is inventing new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.

Brian Hoek
Pinstripes Media, LLC
+1 301-787-3743
brian@pinstripesmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

How does the E|ONE by Enginuity Power Systems work?

You just read:

Private Generation Innovator Enginuity Power Systems Secures Series A Funding Led by Blue Marlin Partners

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.