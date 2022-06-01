The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Explorations through Materiality” by Samara Weaver

On view from June 3-24, 2022

Wilmington, Del. (June 1, 2022) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents artist Samara Weaver’s exhibition, Explorations Through Materiality, running June 3 through 24, 2022. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception to be held Friday, June 3, from 5-7 p.m. as part of Art Loop Wilmington.

Samara Weaver is an artist and maker of multi-dimensional, multi-media pieces of contemporary artwork, sculpture, ceramics, and porcelain jewelry. In addition to watercolors, she often incorporates natural materials like paper and wood into her creations. Her works are vivid in color, rich in texture, and alluringly tactile — quite inviting to the viewer to reach out and touch. In fact, Weaver agrees her work often invites touch and asks the observer to explore it further with multiple senses.—-

Weaver received her Masters in Architecture in 2013 from Tyler School of Art and Architecture. After graduating, she worked in the architecture and construction fields, while continuing to develop her unique artistic voice. In 2017, she launched her own business, Design Hues, specializing in artisan florals and large floral installations.

She was accepted into the Juried Craft Show at the Delaware Art Museum in 2018. This marked a pivotal point in her artistic career, prompting her to fully shift her focus to art. In Spring 2020, she acquired a studio at The Delaware Contemporary, and since that time, has been creating and selling her artwork, functional ceramics, and porcelain jewelry as a full-time career.

Her upcoming exhibition, Explorations Through Materiality, will feature that rich variety of media. Weaver’s exhibition focuses on, among other media, her reflections of nature through layered paper works, using local sites and experiences as inspiration.

“I immerse myself in each medium, exploring different properties, effects, and methods as I work,” Weaver says. “I’ve always been fascinated with materiality, resulting in my exploration of texture, color, and perspective within each of my creative materials.”

The Mezzanine Gallery, open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington.

Image Calm 2 (2021); trace paper, watercolor, MDF, wood; 10” h x 10” w.

Contact: Leeann Wallett, Program Officer, Community Engagement

302-577-8282, leeann.wallett@delaware.gov

