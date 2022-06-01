Satellite Writer by AI Exosphere Announces It Submitted A Late Application To Join Y Combinator
Satellite Writer to incorporate and begins funding round. The team has heard of upcoming finical turbulence and planned new action revealed in their White Paper
We are focused on delivering an excellent user experience and adapting our strategy to the upcoming economic turbulence.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the last RISE Team day, the AI Exosphere team announced plans to create a new subsidiary company for their minimum viable product (MVP), Satellite Writer.
— said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.
With Satellite Writer beta well on its way and excellent user feedback, the team feels good about bringing in angel investments very soon. Although it's not all sunshine and rainbows, things might not look so good with a late submission to Y Combinator.
"I know we submitted late, but Satellite Writer is so disruptive we might still be able to squeeze in," said Alex Athey, CTO of AI Exosphere.
The truth is Silicon Valley's most famous startup incubator chimed in on the state of the public markets, warning founders that "things don't look good."
In an email sent to company founders, Y Combinator — which has birthed the likes of Airbnb, Coinbase, and Stripe — said a "large number" of its portfolio companies have reached out for help on how to react to the current economic circumstances.
The AI Exosphere team heard this loud and clear and has already adopted a few changes to their Authorized Reseller program. They also have vowed to make an application that could potentially create new jobs and side hustles for individuals using their platform.
It's not new! It has always been in the plans to create new opportunities for individuals focused on building a side hustle business.
The Satellite Writer white paper reveals two ways for users to earn with the system and more ways to address the great resignation is in the company strategy.
For example, the company released "The Astronaut Guidebook," a short ebook that explains how anyone can start a freelance writing business by using the Satellite Writer to produce the deliverables.
The team also launched their Authorized Reseller program, allowing users to share the platform link and earn 30% residuals on a monthly subscription for anyone who signs up through their affiliate link.
The company has continuously shown its versatility, agility, and fast adoption of the market circumstances. This is good news for the possible upcoming recession.
About Satellite Writer
Satellite Writer uses HailyAI writing assistant to help creators, entrepreneurs, and agencies generate fiction and nonfiction original plagiarism and royalty-free content for any niche with a button click. In addition, the advanced writing AI has an emotional intelligence system that avoids tone-deaf content.
Satellite Writer White Paper Presentation