Develomark Shares Digital Marketing Insights with Southington High School Students
EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing agency Develomark took some time recently to ignite interest in the world of marketing in local high school students in Southington, CT. Account Manager Paul Munko and Website Designer Evan Bumbera presented to several marketing classes at Southington High School on May 20th to give some insight on what it’s like having a career in this field.
"It was wonderful to have a hometown business present to students enrolled in the marketing classes at Southington High School,” said Lillian Schena, a business teacher and department leader at the school. “Evan and Paul were able to bring our curriculum to life by validating the real-world connections we emphasize in the classroom. We are excited to build a community relationship that could lead to potential job shadowing, internships, or future employment opportunities for our students.”
Speaking to six different classes over the course of the day, Munko and Bumbera aimed to share their experience in the world of digital marketing and answer questions from students interested in pursuing a career as a marketer. The team shared information about the types of skills required, different aspects of the profession, types of tools that are used, and the many different types of clients that marketers work with.
For Bumbera, who attended Southington High School, it was especially rewarding to return to his alma mater and connect with the current students. ““Digital marketing is so new that you really can’t learn it in most schools and colleges yet, so it was awesome to show students the digital side of things and how businesses take advantage of the platforms we use every day,” he said.
"It was great for our students to hear from a former student of our program who is putting into action some of the skills learned at Southington High School,” said business teacher Sandra Spinello. “With social media marketing being one of the fastest-growing areas in many companies’ strategic plans, exposing our marketing students to active members of a firm focused on this topic, and offering insight into the skills needed and process currently used with their customers was truly valuable!"
Although Develomark works with businesses all over the country, it is a company goal and focus to ensure that local community involvement and engagement is high. Taking the time to connect with local students, businesses, and other programs in Connecticut is a core tenant of Develomark’s success.
Develomark was founded in 2017 and has grown over the past five years into a team that includes expert graphic designers, content writers, account managers and SEO specialists. The company offers a comprehensive approach to digital marketing to help local businesses build their brand and attract customers in their respective communities. Specializing in home contractor services, medical, and legal industries, Develomark has helped small and medium-sized businesses across the country hone their digital strategy through website design, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), content marketing and paid advertising. Learn more at https://develomark.com/ or contact them at (860) 359-2251.
