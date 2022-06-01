Total Compliance Tracking Introduces New Tools for Easier CMMC Management

TCT Portal's status dashboard for CMMC

TCT Portal is an automated compliance software solution that’s built to manage every aspect of the CMMC compliance effort and to cut compliance time in half

Our customers speak very highly about how nicely TCT Portal handles the generation of SSPs and POAMs. These are normally cumbersome reports...so our customers love having automated report generation.” — Adam Goslin, TCT Founder

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking announces new ways that its end-to-end compliance software platform helps government contractors confidently manage their compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

TCT Portal is an automated compliance software solution that’s built to manage every aspect of the CMMC compliance effort. It’s designed to cut compliance project time in half, eliminate confusion, and organize every aspect of the compliance engagement.

CMMC was first released in spring of 2021. At that time, TCT Portal provided basic CMMC compliance features, including complete guidance. Today, the software now provides outbound report generation at the click of a button. Both SSPs and POAMs can be automatically generated within TCT Portal, with no additional manual effort required. The result is a tremendous time savings and reduction in frustration.

Additionally, TCT Portal easily accommodates all three certification levels of CMMC. Users can turn the associated controls on or off, based on the level that’s needed. It’s especially ideal for companies that have multiple contracts at different levels. Within TCT Portal, a company could configure different tracks for the various certification levels and use inheritance to automatically map requirements from their core CMMC track to the secondary ones.

As with all certifications that TCT Portal supports, CMMC’s requirements can be mapped to other standards that an organization is using as well, eliminating duplicate work and making CMMC easier to learn.

“Our customers speak very highly about how nicely TCT Portal handles CMMC, especially around the automated generation of SSPs and POAMs,” said TCT founder Adam Goslin. “These are normally cumbersome reports that take a lot of time to create, so our customers love having automated report generation.”

Because CMMC is still relatively new, it continues to be updated and modified. As CMMC undergoes further changes, Total Compliance Tracking will stay on top of the most up-to-date information to ensure that TCT Portal reflects those modifications accordingly.

Any company that bids on a DoD contract that contains controlled unclassified information (CUI) or federal contract information (FCI) needs to be CMMC certified. The level of certification is noted in the RFP.

CMMC is based on several security standards, but has many similarities to NIST 800-171 and FAR 52.204-21. A third-party Assessor will evaluate the contractor’s readiness, based on the technical controls they have implemented, their evidence, and their policies/procedures.

Total Compliance Tracking leverages a FedRAMP High certified hosting facility for TCT Portal.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.

