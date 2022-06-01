Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Allen Delphos Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Ashtabula Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Henderson Memorial Public Library Association

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wayne Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Auglaize Auglaize County Educational Service Center

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 FFR Belmont Barnesville Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clark New Carlisle Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Columbiana Columbiana County Educational Service Center

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Bedford City School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Garfield Heights City School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Delaware Brown Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Franklin Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Hamilton Community Programming Board - Regional Council of Governments

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Huron Western Reserve Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 FFR Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Lawrence Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Licking Etna Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 IPA Perry Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Lorain Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Marion City of Marion

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 FFR City Of Marion Landfill Assurance

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Salt Rock Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Stark Canton Community Improvement Corporation

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Marlington Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Hubbard Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Joseph Badger Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Union Darby Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Paris Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Warren Harlan Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Congress Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search. ### The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.?