Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,383 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Allen

Delphos Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Henderson Memorial Public Library Association
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  

Wayne Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 FFR

Belmont

Barnesville Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

  

Brown

Georgetown Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Clark

New Carlisle Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Columbiana

Columbiana County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Cuyahoga

Bedford City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

Garfield Heights City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

Delaware

Brown Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Franklin

Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Hamilton

Community Programming Board - Regional Council of Governments
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Huron

Western Reserve Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 FFR

Knox

Mid East Ohio Regional Council
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Lawrence

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Licking

Etna Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

  IPA

Perry Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Lorain

Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Mahoning

Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Marion

City of Marion
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 FFR

City Of Marion Landfill Assurance
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Salt Rock Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Stark

Canton Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Marlington Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Trumbull

Hubbard Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Joseph Badger Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Union

Darby Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Paris Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Warren

Harlan Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Wayne

Congress Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.?

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.