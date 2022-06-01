Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL
Allen
Delphos Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Henderson Memorial Public Library Association
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wayne Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Auglaize
Auglaize County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
FFR
Belmont
Barnesville Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Brown
Georgetown Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clark
New Carlisle Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Columbiana
Columbiana County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Bedford City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Garfield Heights City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Delaware
Brown Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Franklin
Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Hamilton
Community Programming Board - Regional Council of Governments
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Huron
Western Reserve Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
FFR
Knox
Mid East Ohio Regional Council
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Lawrence
Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Licking
Etna Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
IPA
Perry Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Lorain
Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Marion
City of Marion
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
FFR
City Of Marion Landfill Assurance
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Salt Rock Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Stark
Canton Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Marlington Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull
Hubbard Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Joseph Badger Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Union
Darby Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Paris Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Warren
Harlan Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Congress Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.?
