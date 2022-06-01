GOLDI Mobility & Hy-Hybrid Energy Announce GOLDiON H18 Project Update

GOLDI Mobility & Hy-Hybrid Energy are pleased to announce that the coating process of the articulated fuel cell electric bus (GOLDiON H18) has been completed.

RáCKEVE , & , GLASGOW, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOLDI Mobility Kft (GOLDI) & Hy-Hybrid Energy (Hy-Hybrid) are pleased to announce that the coating process of the articulated fuel cell electric bus (GOLDiON H18) has been completed & the bus is now moved to the final assembly & commissioning stage.

GOLDI has initiated the first of its kind in Hungary- the 18m fuel cell electric bus development program in August 2019 under the project GOLDiON. In early 2020, the program was further extended to include battery electric buses, thus completing both types of zero emission electric bus fleet. GOLDI’s technical and project management partner, Hy-Hybrid Energy is supporting the entire project and performed an extensive market analysis before selecting the key components and drivetrain technology. It was the aim of study that all the GOLDiON buses should accompany the most advanced technology while offering long range, extended warranty and competitive pricing. As a result, the GOLDiON H18 was selected to be designed as a special plug-in hybrid with battery and fuel cell drive. Once ready, GOLDiON H18 will be joining the family of earlier manufactured battery electric buses, i.e., 8.5 m battery electric bus (GOLDiON E9) and 12m battery electric bus (GOLDiON E12).

Under the same project, GOLDI has also setup the electric charging station at their factory to facilitate the in-house charging of their vehicles. All the GOLDiON bus models are fully homologated for the EU market, hence commercially available. Interested parties are welcome to contact GOLDI Mobility for any further enquiries.

Ferenc Kovacs, CEO, GOLDI Mobility says: “We are pleased to announce that GOLDiON H18 has moved to the final stage of assembly & commissioning, it won't be too long before we see this running under real-life performance testing.”

Hy-Hybrid Energy, the UK based fuel cell services provider has been overseeing the entire project. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy brings over two decades of experience in hydrogen and fuel cells. He is among one of the experts around the world who has had the opportunity to work on almost all major types of fuel cells, i.e. SOFC, PEMFC, DMFC and AFC. In 2020, he founded the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC) platform. Dr. Akhtar is also supporting the first-of-its-kind in Pakistan, the 400 MW Green Hydrogen Project. Dr. Akhtar says: "We've been working on the GOLDiON project tirelessly & finally can see that it is coming to fruition!"

Dr. Akhtar will be delivering the project update in a presentation, titled: "The GOLDiON Project: Zero-Emission Buses & Hydrogen Powered-Drone Development in Hungary" on 9th June 2022 at the V4 conference and hydrogen technology demonstration, “Hydrogen – present and future in mobility”. The Hungarian Hydrogen technology Association is joined by the Innovation and Technology Ministry on the 8th and 9th of June, 2022 in Zalaegerszeg, on the ZalaZone test track.



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonization, annually. Other ongoing projects include, green hydrogen plant setup, low & high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com

About GOLDI MOBILITY Kft:

GOLDI provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors, DC-DC converters and control systems.

Visit www.goldion.eu or contact Ferenc Kovacs, info@goldion.eu