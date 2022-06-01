Tangentia launches TiA Gen D - Digital Workers, the Future of the Workplace

TiA (Tangentia Intelligent Automation) Digital Workforce designed to accelerate business practices Tangentia Goa Office Tangentia Canada Head Office

TORONTO, CANADA, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tangentia , a global leader in the Agile Digital Transformation business, launched its TiA (Tangentia Intelligent Automation) Digital Workforce designed to accelerate business practices, capable of working 24/7, with zero sick days and greatly increased productivity over human workers.Today’s fast-paced and evolving marketplace demands that companies look for new ways of working and become more agile to establish a robust digital strategy to adapt to the future of work and the workplace. Termed the 'The Future of the Workforce,' TiA Digital Workers are designed for forward-thinking companies focused on making an impact in this dynamic business environment. TiA Gen Digital Workers will work alongside human workers to make up the workforce of the future.TiA stands for Tangentia Intelligent Automation and is a revolutionary AI platform powered by evolving and emerging digital capabilities from our core Partners, such as IBM or Automation Anywhere - all fuzed glued and built together with years of Tangentia’s best of breed industry experience. TiA Digital Workers are a state-of-the-art digital workforce made up of digital workers pre-programmed with various industry-standard processes that can integrate smoothly with any business system. These advanced AI-driven digital workers are designed to accelerate business practices and have successfully proven to deliver impactful results.Vijay Thomas, Founder and CEO of Tangentia, says, "We believe a Digital Workforce will drive the future of the workplace. At Tangentia, we have always been at the forefront of delivering impactful digital solutions and we are constantly upgrading to keep up with the industry trends. We encourage businesses to adopt a digital workforce alongside their human workers to create a bigger impact - one that brings scalability, stability, opportunities and growth."Previously Tangentia launched its campaign 'Take the Paper out of Paperwork' urging businesses to do away with tedious paper processes and switch to automation to foster business growth. The next generation of TiA Digital Workers presents lucrative possibilities to a business and shows them the possibilities of working with a human and digital workforce.Tangentia has experience in digitally transforming businesses since 2003. Their portfolio of clients includes 13 fortune 500 companies and 1000+ customers from across the globe. They provide agile digital transformation solutions that help their clients optimize resources, accelerate growth, and tackle industry challenges. The TiA Digital Workers are available for hire at www.tia247.com With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and offices in Calgary, New York, Montreal, Goa, and Trivandrum, Tangentia has always adopted a "Think Global, Act Local” approach to the solutions they provide. With TiA Digital Workers, Tangentia has added a new dimension to their solution offering “Think Global, Act Local and Be Digital.”-----------------------------About TangentiaTangentia is a world-leading provider of digital transformation solutions with offices in the USA, Canada, and India. Our teams are located in 5 continents and 34+ countries, offering a “think global, act local” approach to the solutions we provide. We have built a roster of 1000+ customers in 34 countries and 13 Fortune 500 customers, 10 Billion USD in SaaS transactions. Tangentia is a platinum partner of IBM and Verified Services Partner of Automation Anywhere. In addition, other major partnerships include Microsoft, Salesforce, BluePrism, UiPath, Soroco, Parascript, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft, Google AI & AWS.Tangentia is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified with robust and defined procedures in place to ensure all the services are delivered with quality, transparency & guaranteed information security.

