Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Reward Dining On Montana to Fund Girls Work

Love dining on Montana Avenue and making a positive impact? Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund girls work program and enjoy exclusive $2500 reward #diningonmontana #makeapositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.DiningonMontana.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals for sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Beauty Fashion Foodie Reviews The Sweetest Girl Gigs #girlslovework #teachpositivevalues www.BFFGirlGigs.com

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Programs; and rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500 Montana Avenue Dining.

Love dining on Montana Avenue and making a positive impact? Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund girl programs, and enjoy exclusive dining reward at your favorite restaurants.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

To help generate more proceeds and positively impact girls' programs, Recruiting for Good launches Rewarding LA. People who successfully participate in referral program; earn Sweet Dining on Montana Avenue Reward.

Participate and enjoy five ($500) dining gift cards for favorite restaurants on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to make a positive impact; we’re using recruiting for good to do just that. Your referrals help us generate proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls’ lives by funding programs that teach positive values."

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

On our BFF Girl Gigs (Beauty Fashion Foodie Reviews), girls learn to earn, love work, and prepare for life. We role model and teach positive values (passion, purpose, play) thru creative and sweet gigs. Girls find their creative voice/fashion sense, have fun, and when they do a killer job...they get hired again...just like in the real world. #sweetgirlgigs #girlslovework #teachpositivevalues

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com Complete 90 days of employment enjoy the sweetest rewards (Rewarding LA Dining $500 Gift Card).

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
