Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Reward Dining On Montana to Fund Girls Work
To help generate more proceeds and positively impact girls' programs, Recruiting for Good launches Rewarding LA. People who successfully participate in referral program; earn Sweet Dining on Montana Avenue Reward.
Participate and enjoy five ($500) dining gift cards for favorite restaurants on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to make a positive impact; we’re using recruiting for good to do just that. Your referrals help us generate proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls’ lives by funding programs that teach positive values."
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
On our BFF Girl Gigs (Beauty Fashion Foodie Reviews), girls learn to earn, love work, and prepare for life. We role model and teach positive values (passion, purpose, play) thru creative and sweet gigs. Girls find their creative voice/fashion sense, have fun, and when they do a killer job...they get hired again...just like in the real world. #sweetgirlgigs #girlslovework #teachpositivevalues
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com Complete 90 days of employment enjoy the sweetest rewards (Rewarding LA Dining $500 Gift Card).
