Minister's statement on Sea-to-Sky transit labour dispute

CANADA, June 1 - Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, has released the following statement about the Sea-to-Sky transit labour dispute:

“After recent talks with both parties, I have appointed Vince Ready as a special mediator in the ongoing labour dispute involving Pacific Western Transit and Unifor Local 114.

“Ready is a highly regarded mediator among the labour, business and public-sector communities and I am confident he will do everything he can to help end this labour dispute. The residents of Whistler, Pemberton and Squamish have gone without their needed transit services for too long.

“Under the Labour Relations Code, a special mediator assists in settling the terms of a collective agreement and reports back to the minister responsible.

“Ready will work with the parties for as long as 10 days to secure a resolution to the ongoing strike. If a settlement cannot be reached within this timeline, he will issue recommendations to end the dispute, with both parties having five days to either accept or reject the recommendations.

“I know both sides have been working toward a fair resolution at the bargaining table, which is the best place for a deal to be secured.”

