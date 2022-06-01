AAPI Heritage Month can continue the rest of the year with the new Web Series ‘VALETS’ now streaming on YouTube
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crooked Pine Motion Pictures and creator Lindsay St. Laurent premiered a new web series entitled ‘VALETS’ this past weekend, placing second at Los
Angeles based comedy festival Channel 101, starring Jazelle Villaneuva and Sami Henry.
Jazelle Villaneuva, a Filipino American, plays Melanie, a confident and bold valet in the heart of West Hollywood, CA alongside Sami Henry. The show parodies pop culture, and relates to the world of single women in their twenties living in California. “We greatly look forward to breaking new ground with these relatable characters, in the comedic world of working at a valet stand in LA. It’s really important to us to see representation on the screen and Lindsay does a great job casting people that look, well like everyday people!”
Canadian filmmaker Lindsay St. Laurent says, “ Casting Jazelle and Sami was a no-brainer for me. I knew relatable faces were going to be important if our audience was going to connect with our characters in the web series format. The episodes are short, and the comedic scenarios our characters get into can be fantastical, so I needed actors to bridge those gaps. Throughout the season you will see many characters of all shapes and sizes that are comparable to the America we live in today.”
The series is set to release 11 episodes in its first season and is subtitled in 10 languages including Vietnamese, Japanese, Chinese, Hindi, and Korean. Only on YouTube for two days has it amassed 16.5K views and climbing
