NFTs based on Bitcoin - The Next Revolution?
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crypto Market is in turmoil. Any investor, new or experienced cannot predict the uncertainty that rules this market. This has led to the negative image of the Crypto World, making it a risky investment for anyone. With this in mind, a token was engineered, The Wall Street Bitcoin. A token that would follow the performance of a major coin, Bitcoin. And with an innovative price algorithm built into it, The Wall Street Bitcoin is basically Crash Proof. And an NFT pinned to the price of this token was also created, making it the World’s First Crypto-NFT that is also Crash Proof.
The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT is a one of a kind Crypto asset that is the next step in the evolution of Crypto Tokens and NFTs. The Crypto-NFTs are NFTs whose price depends on an existing coin, giving the NFTs a real price that is not decided by investors but by the price of the Coin. And The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT’s price is decided by The Wall Street Bitcoin, a token whose price is calculated based on the performance of the Original Bitcoin.
The price of the gains of The Wall Street Bitcoin price are 25% of the actual dollar gain in Bitcoin.While the losses of The Wall Street Bitcoin price are based on the percentage of dollar losses in Bitcoin.
For example, if the price of Bitcoin increases by $100, the price of The Wall Street Bitcoin rises by $25. And if the price drops by $20, the price of The Wall Street Bitcoin drops by the same percentage drop in the price of Bitcoin. Currently the price of The Wall Street Bitcoin is at $7000+. Only 5,250,000 tokens were created, making The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFTs, extremely rare.
That’s not all, The Wall Street Bitcoin has a Stop Loss Mechanism built into its price algorithm that prevents the price of the token from falling below a certain level. For example, if the price of Bitcoin falls below an alarming level, the algorithm governing the price calculation of The Wall Street Bitcoin stops the price from falling. This is calculated by using the all-time high price of The Wall Street Bitcoin minus 80%. The Wall Street Bitcoin token has an all-time high price of $17,146.62 on November 10th, 2021 so 20% of that results in a stop loss price of $3,429.32. This means that the price of The Wall Street Bitcoin will never go below $3,429.32, making it essentially Crash Proof and therefore the Crypto-NFT that is pinned to it Crash Proof as well.
The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT will be available at a quick sale, coming soon at an incredible offer price of just $49. It gives the opportunity for any newcomers to hold The Wall Street Bitcoin Crypto-NFT at an entry price. And to celebrate the launch, an ongoing giveaway has been extended to June 3rd of 2022, making it possible for anyone who has missed the opportunity earlier.
This is a revolution that is going to change the Crypto World forever and give rise to new Crypto assets following other Coins in the future. This is the biggest opportunity since the launch of Bitcoin and an opportunity for anyone to get in early before it’s all sold out.
The sale opens on June 6th at $49 for a limited number. To get notified of the sale, a waitlist has been introduced that will alert all smart investors when the sale is open. Users can sign up now by only providing their email addresses at https://thewallstreetbitcoin.com/nft/.
Jack Kornovich
The Wall Street Bitcoin
