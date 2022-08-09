THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM FOUNDER HOSTING ON KABC RADIO HOLLYWOOD’S HIDDEN TREASURES PREMIERES TODAY JUNE 1, 2022 8-9:00PM
DONELLE DADIGAN TOHOST RADIO SHOW ON KABC RADIO HOLLYWOOD’S HIDDEN TREASURES PREMIERES TODAY JUNE 1, 2022 8-9:00PM (PST)
I am thrilled to host this show, listeners will enjoy a great conversation about Hollywood, past present and future with the hottest celebrities & newsmakers from tv, film, music.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donelle Dadigan, President & Founder of the Hollywood Museum www.thehollywoodmuseum.com located in the Historic Max Factor Bldg. located at 1660 N. Highland in Hollywood Ca, announced today she will be hosting a weekly radio show “HOLLYWOOD’S HIDDEN TREASURES” every Wednesday evening from 8-9:00pm (PST), on 790 AM Talk Radio KABC Los Angeles. The show will be streamed and can be heard nationally.
— Donelle Dadigan, Founder & President, The Hollywood Museum
Dadigan said “ I am thrilled to host this show, and each week the listeners will enjoy a great conversation about Hollywood, past present and future with the hottest celebrities & newsmakers from tv, film, music and the literary world.”
The show will premiere on 790 AM Talk Radio KABC Los Angeles Wednesday June 1, 2022 from 8-9:00pm (PST). Celebrity guests on The June 1 Episode include: Academy Award winner George Chakiris, star of the Film (E.T.) .Dee Wallace and LA City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell (CD-13)
THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM IS THE OFFICIAL MUSEUM OF HOLLYWOOD
ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM: The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history –from the Silents to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the Official Museum of Hollywood and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum offers one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly, and one of the "Top 10" Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.
REGULAR HOURS: Wednesday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm TICKETS: $15 Adults: $12 Seniors (62+): $12 for students with ID and $5 Children under 5.
ADDRESS: 1660 N. Highland Ave. (at Hollywood Blvd.), Los Angeles, CA 90028 MUSEUM INFO: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com or Tel: (323) 464-7776
FOLLOW THE MUSEUM: WEBSITE: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.comFACEBOOK: Facebook.com/TheHollywoodMuseum
TWITTER: @HollywoodMuseum
INSTAGRAM: @HollywoodMuseum
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here