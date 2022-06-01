ByteScout Announces Bubble & PDF.co Integration
ByteScout helps businesses to automate and speed up their workflows, and recently the team has launched a new PDF.co & Bubble integration!WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDF.co is the API platform for fast automated data extraction and announcing today the availability of PDF.co & Bubble integration. The new release strengthens the existing portfolio of ByteScout SDK, PDF.co Web API, a dedicated API server, and multiple business productivity apps.
PDF.co API platform enables PDF and barcode data extraction and processing. Bubble is a popular powerful automation platform helping you build apps without coding.
You can integrate Bubble & PDF.co now with an API connector. This integration enables fast setup and automation of unstructured data extraction and data transformation. The integration mainly allows the conversion of tables and PDF forms into XLS, CSV, JSON, XML formats, PDF editing by adding text & images, adding or removing PDF security, filling and signing forms, splitting and merging of PDF, etc. You may access all Bubble API connector tutorials here.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND AFFORDABLE DATA EXTRACTION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS INTEGRATION.
As ByteScout keeps working on its portfolio in the workflow automation environment, it is important to populate new integrations with business automation no-code platforms. PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Integromat, Airtable, Bubble, Salesforce, Google Apps Script UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and via 300+ other platforms.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
