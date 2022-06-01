CLEARED4 EXPANDS ITS OPERATING SYSTEM TO SUPPORT REAL-TIME PATIENT-CENTERED TESTING

The scalable operating system provides patients with frictionless access to results, better care decisions for providers & real-time dashboards for clients

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest HIPAA-compliant health validation platform is expanding its services into a new point of care vertical, with a number of leading healthcare providers including Applied DNA Labs, HealthVu, Lucira Health and Total Testing Solutions.

CLEARED4’s operating system provides innovative technology and services that empower health providers to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of patient care. In addition, CLEARED4’s EHS Dashboard provides healthcare providers and clients with onsite safety control and real-time reporting. Already, more than 2MM health tests have been reported through the CLEARED4 platform.

“Applied DNA Clinical Labs takes pride in a high degree of customer care, from program planning through implementation and support, critical to delivering patient results that are fast, accurate and accessible,” said Judy Murrah, Chief Operating Officer of Applied DNA Sciences. “With CLEARED4 technology wrapped around our testing services, backed by a partner team that drives flexibility, security and value-add features into their platform, we are happy to be able to serve healthcare providers together in keeping the community safe from COVID-19.”

CLEARED4’s all-in-one patient management system can be used by doctors, clinics, hospitals, labs, testing partners and telemedicine providers, and seamlessly integrates with existing EHRs and LIMS. The scalable operating system supports multiple patient testing workflows and provides a single view of all patient data, so providers can make better decisions about care.

“By introducing our patient-centered system, providers will have a new level of convenience and accessibility when determining crucial health care decisions, to optimize patient care in the most efficient manner,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO and co-founder of CLEARED4. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we diagnose and treat diseases, and this seamless platform is invaluable for all health care needs for our many partners and providers across the country.”

CLEARED4’s healthcare partners are using its platform as their operating system for everything from patient enrollment and scheduling to test results and insurance billing, providing easy access to health records in real-time from over 30,000 health providers. CLEARED4’s strategic partnerships enable some of the nation’s largest employers to seamlessly execute safe entries with a complete end-to-end solution to solve all of their health testing, tracking and reporting needs.

About CLEARED4

CLEARED4 is a global, integrated health & safety command center that automates real-time health data ingestion and action. CLEARED4 is an all-in-one health data operating system for providers and clients to manage test results, vaccine tracking, contact tracing and much more. The secure and HIPAA compliant platform synchronizes client data with third-party systems like HRIS, EHR, LIMS, door controls, digital displays along with other access systems and can be deployed in days not months. Over 2,500,000 employees, students and visitors daily use the platform for safe, compliant access to a workplace, school or venue.

CLEARED4 is helping organizations around the world minimize risk and maximize safety during public health emergencies. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, T-Mobile, Electronic Arts, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops including Spencer Gifts, venues such as Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, Los Angeles City Colleges, School of Visual Arts, Georgetown Day School and Manhasset School District.