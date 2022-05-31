Razor Edge Games: Eden Falling Art NFTs Are On Sale Now At Epik Prime
Survival Is Nothing Without FreedomGILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Razor Edge Games revealed the big news that it had struck a partnership with Epik Prime to bring fans a collection of Art NFTs based on the world of Eden Falling.
Today, the studio is thrilled to announce that the first batch of NFTs, revolving around The Cartel, is officially available for purchase over on Epik Prime’s store! https://epikprime.com/marketplace/collections/eden-falling-the-afterfall-collection
Based on early data, the team is expecting these limited edition NFTs to sell out relatively quickly and therefore encourages potential buyers to secure theirs before supply runs out.
Not only will buyers receive their animated NFTs (which feature exquisitely-crafted art and music from the studio’s own developers), but their purchase will also open the door to earning exclusive rewards like a free Eden Falling figurine and tickets for a raffle hosted by Epik Prime. Interested parties can read more details about these exclusive rewards here.
For those who may be unfamiliar, Eden Falling is an innovative and pioneering gaming experience, bringing traditional turn-based tabletop role-playing game (RPG) mechanics into the digital world. Players will have near-limitless freedom to create their own adventure through The Afterfall in the wake of a catastrophic asteroid impact.
Razor Edge Games is a studio that constantly endeavors to push the envelope within the gaming industry and its plans for Eden Falling are nothing short of ambitious. Not only is there a long post-launch content tail planned, with several expansions in the works to extend the scope and life of the game post-release, but the features a completely unique transferability mechanic, enabling instant transitions between digital play sessions and tabletop ones.
On top of all that, the game is designed to support the seamless integration of content from advertising partners and brands. For example, digital screens in bars and other amenities can play desired content from partners where the players are sure to see it. Or, as some musicians have already agreed to, the developers at Razor Edge Games can easily translate real-world likenesses into realistic character models within the game, turning the artists into actual characters in The Afterfall as they play their music. In this cyberpunk wasteland, the sky's the limit!
This ambition has been fueled by the passion of developers working in their spare time and one of the primary goals of the studio is to bring most of the team on board on a full-time basis. This partnership with Epik Prime will help Razor Edge Games achieve financial stability for its developers and the team is thrilled at the prospect of being able to devote their full attention to getting Eden Falling ready for a full release within the next year using the funds generated by the sale of these NFTs.
To receive updates on the available supply of The Cartel NFT set, news regarding future sets, and announcements of partnerships with new creators and brands, the studio invites everyone to keep an eye on their (and Epik Prime’s) social media channels.
See you all in The Afterfall! Join the Afterfall and choose your Destiny.
About Razor Edge Games:
Razor Edge Games is an independent gaming studio. We are a diverse collective of more than 120 passionate artists and gamers from around the globe with diverse backgrounds and experience levels, based in Gilbert, Arizona. With a passion for tabletop gaming and traditional RPGs in its DNA, our studio is hard at work on its debut game, Eden Falling, with several more exciting projects planned for the future.
Our mission is to create replayable, content-driven experiences fueled by innovation. REG independence means not having to adhere to flashy trends, stuffy board members, and corporate Yes-Men who rehash the same tiring games over and over. We are risk-takers with the vision to take the gaming experience far beyond traditional industry norms. We aim to give the gamer full control of their own experience.
About Epik:
Epik is the global leading licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with more than 300 video game clients and hundreds of giant entertainment brands. Epik is also widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Clients include ViacomCBS, Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal.
