Windstone Financial Launches Cloud-Based Accounting Firm in Houston

The accounting firm will help business owners scale their companies and save on taxes

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Windstone Financial has announced the launch of their firm in Houston to give small business owners easy access to accounting services. The firm has worked with small businesses on a national level. This launch marks their official entrance into the Houston market.

The firm will work exclusively with business owners to provide bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, tax preparation, and tax planning services. The team of U.S.-based CPAs and accountants work entirely online so there is no dealing with paper or face-to-face meetings.

“Our system allows us to work more efficiently and provide our clients with better support. We are very different from the old-school accounting firms, and our clients’ feedback shows that they love the work that we do,” says Sophie Heller.

Windstone Financial hopes to change the way business owners view their accounting. Every client reportedly receives growth and tax planning advice tailored specifically to their needs.

“We want to be more than just your bookkeeper or tax preparer. We want to help grow your business and mitigate your taxes through proactive forecasting and tax planning strategies,” says Sophie Heller.

The firm has built a stellar reputation over the past 12 months. One recent review reads, “I strongly encourage anyone running a business to let Windstone show you how they can help. Colin has been extremely friendly and definitely knows his stuff. He allows me to manage my properties without worrying about taxes or bookkeeping.

Windstone Financial also regularly creates blog posts that offer tax and financial tips to business owners. One example is a step-by-step guide that teaches business owners how to create a budget and even includes a free template that you can download and use yourself.

