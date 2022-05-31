Road resurfacing season underway in northern B.C.

CANADA, May 31 - Crews in northern B.C. will be busy working this summer on paving projects that cover more than 296 kilometres of highways and side roads.

“This resurfacing and repaving work is an important part of maintaining our infrastructure in northern B.C., where communities and industry rely on these vital connections,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This work will ensure the reliability and safety of the province’s transportation links, especially as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic and more British Columbians return to our roads.”

Work is nearing completion in several locations in the Hazelton area, where 25 kilometres of asphalt surfacing is taking place as part of a $5.6-million project. The surfacing work is on series of roads, including:

a section of Highway 62 from the junction of Highway 16 to Recreation Road;

the Kispiox Valley Road from the junction of Highway 62 to Kispiox Village; and

Aldous Street and Omineca Avenue in South Hazelton.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and drivers can expect some delays. Motorists using these roads will see improved safety once the project is completed in June.

“In northern B.C., where often there are only a few road access points into remote and rural communities, highway and road maintenance is extremely important,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs and MLA for Stikine. “Safe and reliable highways and roads are essential for northerners to get to work, school and appointments.”

In northeastern B.C., another project underway is where Highway 97 is being resurfaced from Swanson Lumber Road to 271 Road. The $7.8-million project will see the resurfacing of approximately 12 kilometres of Highway 97, 12 kilometres of 271 Road and local side roads in the Charlie Lake area. The project is scheduled to be complete in the fall and will benefit area residents, local businesses and the community. Drivers should plan for delays of approximately 15 minutes with single-lane alternating traffic between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this spring and summer include:

Highway 97 Prince George and area side roads ​ resurfacing four kilometres on Highway 97 from the Junction of Highway 16 to 5th Avenue – work includes resurfacing on Old Summit Lake Road, Wright Creek Road and Reid Lake Road

Highway 29 and Highway 52 Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge areas ​ resurfacing 29 kilometres on Highway 52 from the junction of Highway 97 to Brassey Creek and 22 kilometres on Highway 29 from the junction of Highway 97 to Sukunka River Forest Service Road

Highway 35 Burns Lake area ​ resurfacing 21 kilometres on Highway 35 from Burns Lake Trestle Bridge to the intersection of Colleymount Road

Chief Lake area north of Prince George ​ resurfacing 36 kilometres in the Chief Lake Road and Ness Lake Road area

Highway 37N south of Dease Lake and Lower Post side roads resurfacing 40 kilometres on Highway 37N from Eddontenajon Rest Area to Stikine River Bridge. Work includes first-time hard surfacing on two kilometres of side roads in Lower Post

Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek ​ resurfacing 48 kilometres on Highway 97 from East Pine to 247 Road

Cluculz Lake area ​ resurfacing 40 kilometres of side roads in the Cluculz Lake area



The 2022 season will see approximately $50 million invested in resurfacing northern highways and local roads to ensure motorists continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Updates on delays and closures are available online: https://www.drivebc.ca/