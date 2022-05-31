Amazon Consulting Agency, Hometown Industries, Acquires Online Seller Consulting
Hometown Industries Acquires Online Seller Consulting.LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon marketing agency and service provider, Hometown Industries, announces their acquisition of e-commerce agency, OnlineSellerConsulting.com.
The acquisition expands Hometown’s service offerings to include short-term projects such as software selection, keyword research, and listing optimization in addition to their current PPC and full service marketplace account management. Hometown’s co-founder, Jan Gierlach, summarized, “We are big admirers of the brand they’ve built over at OnlineSellerConsulting. As our two teams began to work together on providing Amazon sellers with a range of solutions to their biggest challenges, an acquisition just made sense.”
Hometown Industries will become the umbrella company for a number of Amazon related ventures while OnlineSellerConsulting.com will become the primary home for all of its e-commerce consulting services. OSC’s Principal, David Cooper, will take an advisory role with the parent company. “I knew after just a few conversations with Hometown Industries’ founders, Jan and Wes, that their team is doing things in the Amazon and e-commerce space that are next level, and we know that they will be excellent stewards of the OSC brand,” Cooper said.
About Hometown Industries
Hometown Industries has over eight years of hands-on experience building, buying, investing in, and managing consumer brands online. Hometown Industries is dedicated to becoming a profit center for each client - not just another expense - and has a wide range of long term clients from beginners just starting their marketplace journeys to seasoned 7 and 8 figure Amazon sellers. Hometown utilizes a data-centric, analytical approach to the three main levers of organic SEO (visibility), conversion rate (optimization), and PPC (advertising) in a holistic strategy to create quantifiable ROI. Using advanced reporting and data analytics, including proprietary in-house software, the Hometown team is able to provide a competitive advantage that fulfills the goals of your business.
