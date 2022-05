Amazon Consulting Agency, Hometown Industries, Acquires Online Seller Consulting

Hometown Industries Acquires Online Seller Consulting.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon marketing agency and service provider, Hometown Industries, announces their acquisition of e-commerce agency, OnlineSellerConsulting.com.The acquisition expands Hometown’s service offerings to include short-term projects such as software selection, keyword research, and listing optimization in addition to their current PPC and full service marketplace account management. Hometown’s co-founder, Jan Gierlach, summarized, “We are big admirers of the brand they’ve built over at OnlineSellerConsulting. As our two teams began to work together on providing Amazon sellers with a range of solutions to their biggest challenges, an acquisition just made sense.”Hometown Industries will become the umbrella company for a number of Amazon related ventures while OnlineSellerConsulting.com will become the primary home for all of its e-commerce consulting services. OSC’s Principal, David Cooper, will take an advisory role with the parent company. “I knew after just a few conversations with Hometown Industries’ founders, Jan and Wes, that their team is doing things in the Amazon and e-commerce space that are next level, and we know that they will be excellent stewards of the OSC brand,” Cooper said.About Hometown IndustriesHometown Industries has over eight years of hands-on experience building, buying, investing in, and managing consumer brands online. Hometown Industries is dedicated to becoming a profit center for each client - not just another expense - and has a wide range of long term clients from beginners just starting their marketplace journeys to seasoned 7 and 8 figure Amazon sellers. Hometown utilizes a data-centric, analytical approach to the three main levers of organic SEO (visibility), conversion rate (optimization), and PPC (advertising) in a holistic strategy to create quantifiable ROI. Using advanced reporting and data analytics, including proprietary in-house software, the Hometown team is able to provide a competitive advantage that fulfills the goals of your business.