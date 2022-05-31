More about Carr: Older Adults Consumer Protection Guide Now Available in Korean

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the release of a Korean-language version of the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults.

“Older adults, especially those who speak English as a second language, can be particularly vulnerable to scams and deceptive practices,” said Carr. “This guide was designed to empower older adults, their families, and caregivers by providing them with important information to make critical life decisions and avoid scams and abuse. As we close out Older Americans Month, we encourage all Georgians to take advantage of this resource to help protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults includes an array of topics of importance to seniors, including scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more. In addition to the new Korean-language version, the guide is also available in English and Spanish.

The new guide will be distributed throughout the state through the office’s outreach efforts and partner channels. Consumers can download all versions of the guide from the Consumer Protection Division’s website at consumer.ga.gov. If you or your organization would like to request free hard copies of the guide, please call our Consumer Protection Division at (404) 651-8600.

조지아주 애틀랜타 – 크리스 카(Chris Carr) 주법무장관은 오늘 법무부의 고령자를 위한 소비자 보호 안내서 한국어 버전 출시를 발표했습니다. 이 안내서에는 사기, 신분 도용, 신용 및 부채, 역 모기지, 자선 기부, 주택 수리, 장례, 사전연명의료의향서, 장기 요양, 노인 학대 등을 포함하여 노인분들에게 중요한 다양한 주제가 포함되어 있습니다.

이 안내서는 법무부의 봉사 활동과 파트너 채널을 통해 주 전역에 배포될 예정입니다. 소비자는 소비자 보호 담당 부서의 웹사이트(consumer.ga.gov)에서 이 안내서를 다운로드할 수 있습니다. 안내서의 무료 인쇄본을 신청하려면 (404) 651-8600번으로 소비자 보호 담당 부서에 전화하십시오.