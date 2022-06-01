Thousands of Workers Over 55 Are Hurt on the Job Each Year in Michigan
Workers’ compensation benefits help people who are hurt at work, but workers over 55 should be aware of special dynamics that may affect them.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just about anybody injured on the job while working as an employee of someone else is entitled to financial assistance from workers’ compensation benefits. But senior workers need to be aware of special issues in workers’ comp for ages 55-64.
It’s common for employers and workers’ comp insurance companies to resist awarding full benefits—for any worker.
Workers over 55 tend to experience more severe injuries that cause more missed days of work than younger workers, according to a study from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (https://www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/2005/10/art3full.pdf)
Statistics from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services show that 4,000-5,000 of that state’s workers age 55 or older reported job injuries causing lost wages every year from 2014-2017. (https://mitracking.state.mi.us/?bookmark=45)
Injuries such as these can mean more expense for companies and potentially more roadblocks for workers trying to get benefits.
A type of lawyer, workers’ compensation attorneys, can help seasoned workers navigate the process so their rights are protected and they receive full benefits to stay financially afloat after an injury.
Age is also a factor in other types of benefits for workers with health problems. Social Security Disability over 50, for example, may be easier to get than Social Security Disability at younger ages because the rules become more lenient with age.
Levine Benjamin Law Firm, based in Detroit, focuses on both workers’ comp and disability cases. Having the right workers’ comp lawyer or disability lawyer can help ensure that special considerations for a worker’s age are properly taken into account when they file claims for benefits.
Learn more from Levine Benjamin Law Firm.
Gary Bimberg, Managing Partner
Levine Benjamin Law Firm
+1 866-263-0628
email us here