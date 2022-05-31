Submit Release
From Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

AZERBAIJAN, May 31 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On behalf of the government and people of Jamaica, I extend warm congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan as you celebrate the 104th anniversary of the Independence Day.

Jamaica values greatly the relations, which we have enjoyed since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995, and looks forward to increased opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the years to come.

Please accept, Excellency, my very best wishes for the continued peace and prosperity of the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Andrew Holness

Prime Minister of Jamaica

