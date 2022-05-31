R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Treatment with 150 Billion Exosomes for Only $3950 USD

R3 Stem Cell is offering treatment with 100 billion exosomes for only $3950. The treatments are available in R3’s Mexico locations, Manila, Pakistan and India.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell International is now offering treatment with 100 billion exosomes for only $3950 USD. The treatments are available in both of R3’s Mexico locations including Tijuana and Cancun, Manila in the Philippines, Pakistan and India.

Exosomes, which are also called extracellular vesicles, have been an incredible therapy for promoting repair and regeneration through “cell to cell” communication. Patients at R3’s Centers have received exceptional outcomes for sports injuries, anti-aging, arthritis, autoimmune syndromes, stroke, kidney failure and more. The treatments are predominantly offered through an intravenous approach.

R3 only uses exosomes derived from umbilical cord stem cells, which are produced at labs that are cGMP compliant. The exosomes are highly concentrated and potent, combined with extremely high quality assurance. The quality assurance standards are equitable to those required by the US FDA. Over the past decade R3’s Centers have not experienced a significant adverse event.

The exosome therapy in Mexico is performed by R3’s highly qualified providers, either through injection, intravenous, nebulizer, or intranasal. Often times, the exosomes are combined with mesenchymal stem cells for optimal results.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, "Exosome therapy has been incredibly effective and safe for patients whether used by itself or in conjunction with mesenchymal stem cell therapy. We offer both and customize treatment options with the most cost effective regenerative options in the world!"

In addition to the first rate, effective, exosome treatments, R3 offers patients transportation to and from the airport along with assistance on lodging reservations. All in all, R3’s Centers of Excellence globally have performed over 19,000 stem cell and exosome procedures in the past decade. This has made R3 Stem Cell the global leader in regenerative procedures!

Patients have included everyone from professional athletes, celebrities, executives, grandparents, manual workers, students and young adults with chronic conditions. The treatments are performed as an outpatient.

