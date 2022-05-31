State coastal commission to meet by web conference June 8

Morehead City, NC

May 31, 2022

The N. C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet June 8 at 1 p.m. by web conference. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Links and phone numbers, full agendas and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: June 8 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Web Conference

Join the meeting by clicking here.

Audio conference:

1-415-655-0003

Access code: 2432 940 8070

Password: 1234

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Consideration of a variance request regarding oversize sandbags

###