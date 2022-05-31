State coastal commission to meet by web conference June 8
Morehead City, NC
The N. C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet June 8 at 1 p.m. by web conference. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.
Links and phone numbers, full agendas and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website.
WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission
WHAT: Regular Business Meeting
WHEN: June 8 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Web Conference
Join the meeting by clicking here.
Audio conference:
1-415-655-0003
Access code: 2432 940 8070
Password: 1234
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
- Consideration of a variance request regarding oversize sandbags
###