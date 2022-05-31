State of Missouri employee selected for national minority leadership program

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – HIV Planner for the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Stephanie Washington, was selected to attend the 2022-23 Minority Leadership Program (MLP) presented through the National Alliance of State & Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD). Individuals apply from around the country to take part in the program, with only twelve participants selected for the program.

“I am honored and humbled to be accepted into NASTAD’s 2022 Minority Leadership Program. This is an esteemed opportunity for professionals of color working in HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis programs,” said Washington. “As DHSS works towards diversity and inclusion, I believe the knowledge, resources, skills and introspection I will obtain during this program will be an extremely beneficial contribution to the progressive advancements in supporting an equitable workforce and retaining more staff who look like me.”

Participants will complete two weeks of trainings along with peers and professional coaches for support, accountability and practice between training dates. During the training, participants develop insights into themselves as leaders, advocates and public health experts. The trainings and sessions will allow for fostering core skills and values for professional development as leaders in their respective health departments, and to create a network of public health professionals of color striving for health equity and an end to HIV and viral hepatitis.

According to the NASTAD website, MLP serves as a space, rooted in social justice, for health department staff of color to engage in critical conversations about job advancement; overcoming institutional barriers to equity; managing emotions and burnout; identifying racial and gender-based micro aggressions and triggers; successful staff; project management and effective communication.

Stephanie Washington (hi-res photo)

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo.