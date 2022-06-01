Sugar Land Premier Roofing is Proud to Be Accepted by the Cool Roof Rating [CRRC] Council as its Newest Member

Sugar Land Premier Roofing

As the newest member of the CRRC, Sugar Land Premier Roofing is proud to be chosen by this non-profit organization for this prestigious membership.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugar Land Premier Roofing has been working hard to bring the most energy-efficient roofing materials possible to their clients and this new rating system will help them do just that.The Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC) is an independent, non-profit organization that seeks to advance the adoption of cool roofs by developing and promoting industry-wide standards for measuring and certifying the effectiveness of cool roof systems. Cool roofs help reduce temperatures inside buildings and lower energy bills by reducing the amount of heat that enters through the roof. In addition, cool roofs also help prevent mold and mildew growth in your attic space by lowering humidity levels in your attic area.Cool roofs are not only beneficial for your home’s exterior but also provide additional benefits such as lower energy bills, longer roof life, and protection from UV rays which can damage roofing materials over time. By being a member of the Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC), Sugar Land Premier Roofing can now offer cool roofs and the benefits we provide to our clients.“We are very excited to be one of only a few hundred contractors selected as part of this elite network,” said Carlos Elizondo, President/Owner of Sugar Land Premier Roofing “Being a member of CRRC is an honor that we take very seriously, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of superior workmanship and customer satisfaction”As a certified contractor, Sugar Land Premier Roofing has undergone extensive testing and evaluation to ensure that we have a product that meets the criteria set forth by the CRRC. By becoming certified by CRRC, SLPR meets all requirements for installing cool roofs that help reduce air conditioning demands in buildings. With all these qualifications in place, you can rest assured that when we install a new roof on your home or business building in Sugar Land, or Houston, TX , you are getting the best quality materials possible from qualified professionals who know how to install them correctly using the proper techniques needed for your particular application.We strive to provide our customers with the best possible service, so it is important for us to stay up to date with the latest trends in the industry as well as new technology and materials available to help improve roofing systems. Our acceptance into this council continues our goal of providing the best service possible for our customers, including only using products approved by this council.If you're looking for more information about the CRRC or cool roofs in general, feel free to reach out to us at any time! We're happy to answer your questions and walk you through our process.About Sugar Land Premier RoofingSugar Land Premier Roofing is a Veteran-Lead family business that offers dependable, local roofing services in Sugar Land, and Houston, Texas. Whatever your roofing needs may be, we pride ourselves on offering the best customer experience possible. We work with residential and commercial roofing whether the reason is for hail damage, insurance claims, wind damage, or it's just time for a roof replacement. Let us know how we can help you! When you need to hire a local roofing contractor in Sugar Land, Pearland , or Houston, TX give us a call at 832-639-6809.About Cool Roof Rating CouncilThe Cool Roof Rating Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that develops fair, accurate, and credible methods for evaluating and labeling the radiative properties of roofing and exterior wall products. The CRRC also provides education to the public on how cool roofs and solar-reflective walls can help improve building performance, increase occupant comfort, mitigate the urban heat island effect, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

